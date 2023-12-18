Kate Garraway’s Chorley born and raised husband, Derek Draper, is in “a very serious condition” according to the TV presenter's co-stars.

Kate Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars have sent her their love as they said her husband, Derek Draper, is in “a very serious condition”.

In March 2020, the former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Derek, a former Southlands High School and Runshaw College pupil, is now reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack.

Kate Garray's husband Derek Draper is in a serious condition following a heart attack.

Presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Co-host Richard Madeley said: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”

Hawkins continued: “It is indeed. Lots of love from all of us.”

The TV presenter has since written two books and made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

Derek has been in and out of hospital but was at her side in June when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.