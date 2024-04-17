Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Good Morning Britain star announced in January this year that her husband, former political lobbyist Derek from Chorley, had died at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

The final year of his life was documented in an ITV documentary titled ‘Kate Garraway: Derek's Story’, which followed on from two other programmes about Derek’s's battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months after theformer Southlands High School and Runshaw College pupil’s death, 56-year-old broadcaster Kate tagged Haringey London Borough Council in a plea on X, formerly Twitter.

Kate Garraway pictured with Derek Draper in their third documentary ‘Kate Garraway: Derek's Story’. Credit: ©ITV.

In the first tweet, Kate wrote: "@haringeycouncil please help - have been trying for ten days sold to speak to someone about my husband passing away - following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can't respond to. I just cannot get through. Again today nearly 50 mins wait & before I could ....”

The mum of two then continued in a second tweet: “The man put me straight back to the beginning - another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm. Is there a beareavement service or SOMETHING!!!!."

Kate did not clarify what the post was referencing or what "demands" were being made and a representative for Haringey Council has been contacted for comment by the PA News Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate’s plea comes after the third documentary saw the TV star reveal that the £16,000 monthly cost of her late husband's care was more than her salary from ITV and caused her to rack up huge debts.

However she later added that she does not "regret or begrudge" the debts.