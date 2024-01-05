Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper has tragically passed away aged 56, it was announced by his wife Kate this morning (Friday, January 5).

Sharing a picture of her husband to Instagram, Kate wrote: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

Kate, who shares two children with Derek, continued: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible. Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.

Derek, a former Southlands High School and Runshaw College pupil, was a prominent figure in New Labour in the 1990s. He worked for Blairite Peter Mandelson and set up the Progress organisation with Liam Byrne, who went on to become an MP.

After Derek was embroiled in the so-called "cash-for-access" scandal, dubbed "lobbygate", he travelled to the United States, where he retrained as a psychotherapist.

Left: Kate Garraway, Derek Draper and their two children Darcey, 13, and Bill, 10 in 2019. Top left: an older picture of the couple. Bottom right: Derek in 2023.

Derek then fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged. Despite being free of the virus, he had suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care.

In 2021, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family's experience during the pandemic. It detailed her husband's treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

In July 2022, the TV presenter confirmed her husband had been readmitted to hospital and later that month it was reported that his condition had worsened.

His battle with the virus won much attention and support, including from former prime minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.