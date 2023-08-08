Jon Richardson shares theme park hack which guarantees you a big prize

The 40-year-old, best known from Meet the Richardsons with wife Lucy, as well as shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Taskmaster, has revealed how he managed to win a giant teddy for his daughter during a recent trip to Alton Towers, despite performing "awfully" on one of the games.

Speaking on his podcast Down the Dog, Jon told co-host Matt Forde that his trick to bagging a prize for his kid was simply that he arrived early.

How does the trick work?

Comedian Jon Richardson claims he has worked out a way to always win a prize at a theme park. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jon explained: "I said to my daughter, 'if we get in there early, and we find a stall that's in a corner of the park, where there's not a lot of traffic...if we're the first ones on there, I reckon they'll give us a big teddy'.

"They know that if people walk around the park all day with a big teddy, it suggests to other people that the toys are winnable and then they make more profit through the day.

"Sure enough, we walked to the back of the park, to the basketball game, he said, 'if you buy five balls, I'll give you a big teddy anyway'.

"Ten minutes later, having missed awfully, I'm walking around with a giant Yoshi."

Did he have any other tips?

Jon added that the key to the hack is finding a stall that is a bit hidden away and might not get as many visitors as games in more prominent locations, whilst you have to ensure that no one else is around when you attempt it.

The father of one said: "I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, or put this on record, but if you want to win a big teddy, get yourself to the corner of the park.

"They can't let you do it when there's other people watching, so find yourself a quiet vendor. I reckon that works on all fairgrounds, all across the world. I've seen it done before.