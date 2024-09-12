Blackpool born star of stage and screen Jodie Prenger is hosting a very special evening at the Grand this weekend.

On Saturday, an exclusive Gala Dinner will be held on the famous Grand stage to commemorate the theatre’s 130th anniversary, hosted by the actress Jodie Prenger.

Born and raised in Blackpool, 45-year-old Jodie - who currently plays Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street - is no stranger to the Grand stage, having progressed from watching shows there as a youngster to taking to the stage herself, first in 1998 for Hot Mikado and most recently in a 2023 production of Annie.

Speaking before her Dinner on The Grand Stage event, Jodie told us: “When I was a kid watching 42nd Street with my nan at the Grand, I would never have dream that I’d not only get to perform on that stage, but I’d also get to host a dinner on that actual stage! It’s all rather fun don’t you think? “

During the evening, guests will enjoy a three course meal and get to hear a whole host of stories from Jodie’s life so far - “from me hometown strolls along the prom, to my feet dancing in the West End to the bucket list role on the cobbles”, Jodie said.

Jodie on stage at the Grand in Shirley Valentine in 2017 and Abigail's Party in 2019. | submit

When asked if she will also get a chance to relax during the evening herself, Jodie joked “they might just be bringing me in to hand out the bread rolls!”

She then added: “You can only hope the evening will be enjoyed by all and as for me tucking in? There’s always room for a chocolate mint with your coffee.”

Explaining why she wanted to host Dinner at the Grand, Jodie said: “Theatre will always be so very close to my heart, as is my hometown of Blackpool, so I don’t think twice about supporting them in any way I can, as they have supported so many local artists over the years.”

When asked why it is important for people to attend such events in support of the Grand, former Elmslie Girls' School and Blackpool and The Fylde College pupil Jodie answered: “Because if you don’t you are a boring bugger sat at home. One life folks, go on have a little fun. Come meet the fabulous family at The Grand. You’ll love each and every one of them. “

Chorley born comedian Steve Royle is also hosting a Gala Dinner on the Grand stage tonight (September 12).

Proceeds from the Dinners on The Grand Stage will directly support The Grand’s vital work with children, young people and families across the community.