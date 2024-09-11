The iconic Neighbours’ character Toadfish has embarked on a UK tour and he’s coming to Lancashire this weekend, read our exclusive chat with the actor that plays him below.

Australian actor Ryan Moloney has played the well loved character Toadfish, aka Toadie on Neighbours since 1994 and after 30 years, he finally said his goodbyes this summer.

Following his departure from the soap, 44-year-old Ryan has embarking on a UK wide tour called ‘Toad on the Road’ which promises to be a celebration of the iconic character, an exploration of how soap’s work and the man behind Toadie too.

Ahead of his show in Blackpool on September 15, Ryan sat down for a chat with celebrity reporter to find out all about the show, his thoughts on Lancashire, and what’s next for him.

How are you feeling about hosting Toad on the Road?

“I'm really excited. I'm really excited to try to share my history on Neighbours, and to meet the fans as well, and to put on a different type of show than, hopefully, what most will expect.”

Toad on the Road: An Evening with Ryan Moloney from Neighbours is coming to Blackpool on September 15. Credit: Getty and Maple Tree/Fremantle | Getty and Maple Tree/Fremantle

And what can people expect?

“Obviously, there's going to be [me] talking about storylines and behind the scenes stories, but I'm going to attempt to bring television to theatre and kind of engross the audience in being on set. So, we've got lots of behind the scenes footage, and we'll do a recording of a scene.”

You're talking about Toadie there, but do you talk about Ryan in this as well?

“Oh, absolutely, yeah, yeah, yeah. So that's probably a big part of the show, I don't know that a lot of people actually really kind of know me, so it's certainly… pulling back the curtain and allowing people to to get to know me and what makes me tick.”

Why have you decided to host this tour now?

“I mean the company asked me to do it like back in November and that was kind of when I knew I was finishing up. So it was like, ‘alright, yeah, cool. I don't have anything on so that sounds like a pretty good time to do it.’ So off we go!”

Is this show a final farewell to Toadie or a tease that he may return one day if the audience like the show?

“No, I think it’s certainly an acknowledgment of my time on Neighbours and kind of a thank you to Toadie, and thank you to the audience.”

Were you surprised at how warmly received Toadie was by everyone?

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he’s had a bit of a tough trot over the last year, but, yeah, certainly I'm very grateful that he's been so loved over the years and I'm certainly hoping that a lot of the fans come out and and say ‘Good day’ and say goodbye at the same time.”

Ryan (R) with a former Neighbours colleague Patrick Harvey (L) in 2005. Credit: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images | Getty Images

You’re bringing the show to Blackpool have you ever been before, or even to Lancashire?

“I don't know. I've done lots of touring around of stuff, like certainly the celebration tour, I can't quite remember. I don't know quite where I go, I just kind of turn up and enjoy myself.”

Have you heard of it, though and do you have any preconceptions about what to expect?

“Just incredibly welcoming and friendly people- that's what I've heard.”

Are you going to be tempted to see what Blackpool nightlife is like after the show?

“Oh look, why not, why not? If everyone wants to go out for a drink afterwards, why not?”

For readers who haven't got tickets yet, why should they buy some?

“Because… this is a one off. This will never happen again, and obviously I'm finishing up on Neighbours, so it's a good chance to say goodbye to everyone and to have a good time doing it.

“It's big here in Blackpool so I hope we get some big numbers coming out. So, you know, jump on board and get some tickets!”

Is there anything you’re particularly looking forward to sharing with the audience or anything you’re trepidant about?

“Maybe the audience questions, they could be throwing a few curly ones at me.”

What can audience members expect to feel at the end of the show?

“Hopefully a good sense of just happiness and gratitude towards life and that they've gotten to know me and an appreciation for the character, and that they're appreciated at the same time.

“The audience will also get to see what goes on behind the scenes, and see how it all kind of really works, you know, the making of a television show and the process of actually performing all of that kind of stuff. So hopefully they enjoy it and learn a bit along the way.”

“Yeah, you know, finishing up on Neighbours, I want to go off and find… the next adventure. So I don't really know, I'm just kind of putting it out there and seeing what happens.”