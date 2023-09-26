Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are hosting an event to help residents and businesses to improve their energy usage, save money and support wildlife. The ‘Greening Homes and Businesses’ event comes to the Civic Centre over two days this Friday (September 29) aimed at businesses and Saturday (September 30) aimed at residents.

Up to 28 partners will be in attendance across the two days, with a chance to explore new ideas and products with no pressure to buy. There will also be free activities for the family on the Saturday. There will be opportunities to recycle your pre-loved items to help the council in supporting various community schemes.

The items needed are as follows:

Batteries.

Bras (must be clean).

Football boots and accessories (Must be clean and in a wearable condition).

Winter coats (must be clean and in a wearable condition).

Bicycles (must be repairable).

The donation station for these items will be available on both days with Friday for businesses and Saturday to residents.

Friday’s event will run from 10am until 12.30pm. Register your free place HERE.