News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Clean bras and batteries needed by South Ribble Council

South Ribble Borough Council are asking for clean bras and batteries among other items to help support various community schemes.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They are hosting an event to help residents and businesses to improve their energy usage, save money and support wildlife. The ‘Greening Homes and Businesses’ event comes to the Civic Centre over two days this Friday (September 29) aimed at businesses and Saturday (September 30) aimed at residents.

Up to 28 partners will be in attendance across the two days, with a chance to explore new ideas and products with no pressure to buy. There will also be free activities for the family on the Saturday. There will be opportunities to recycle your pre-loved items to help the council in supporting various community schemes.

Read More
Halloween decorations including ‘dead’ body from milk cartons spotted at Moor Ro...
South Ribble Borough Council are asking for clean bras and batteries among other items to help support various commuity schemes to be held this weekend in the Civic Centre. The ‘Greening Homes and Businesses’ event will be held over two days this Friday (September 29) aimed at businesses and Saturday (September 30) aimed at residentsSouth Ribble Borough Council are asking for clean bras and batteries among other items to help support various commuity schemes to be held this weekend in the Civic Centre. The ‘Greening Homes and Businesses’ event will be held over two days this Friday (September 29) aimed at businesses and Saturday (September 30) aimed at residents
South Ribble Borough Council are asking for clean bras and batteries among other items to help support various commuity schemes to be held this weekend in the Civic Centre. The ‘Greening Homes and Businesses’ event will be held over two days this Friday (September 29) aimed at businesses and Saturday (September 30) aimed at residents
Most Popular

The items needed are as follows:

Batteries.

Bras (must be clean).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Football boots and accessories (Must be clean and in a wearable condition).

Winter coats (must be clean and in a wearable condition).

Bicycles (must be repairable).

The donation station for these items will be available on both days with Friday for businesses and Saturday to residents.

Friday’s event will run from 10am until 12.30pm. Register your free place HERE.

Saturday’s event will be from 10am until 2pm. Register for your free tickets HERE.