Jack Moran died in March 2022 when his car hit a tree near Runshaw College.

On Thursday, May 18, an inquest to establish the events leading up to his death will be held at Preston Coroner’s Court. It is expected to last a full day.

When Jack’s death was announced, hundreds of tributes poured in on social media, with bouquets of flowers placed at the scene.

Jack Moran reached the highest rank of Army Cadet and was described as "an excellent role model" by his Commanding Officer

One of the most poignant was from the Army Cadets, where he had reached the most senior rank of Cadet RSM.

Commandant Colonel Gareth Wright said: "He embraced every opportunity we could offer him, and it was a pleasure to watch him grow and develop into a mature young man.”

