News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Jack Moran: Inquest date set for 20-year-old Leyland man killed in car crash

The death of a much-loved Leyland man will be probed next week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Jack Moran died in March 2022 when his car hit a tree near Runshaw College.

On Thursday, May 18, an inquest to establish the events leading up to his death will be held at Preston Coroner’s Court. It is expected to last a full day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Jack’s death was announced, hundreds of tributes poured in on social media, with bouquets of flowers placed at the scene.

Jack Moran reached the highest rank of Army Cadet and was described as "an excellent role model" by his Commanding OfficerJack Moran reached the highest rank of Army Cadet and was described as "an excellent role model" by his Commanding Officer
Jack Moran reached the highest rank of Army Cadet and was described as "an excellent role model" by his Commanding Officer
Most Popular

One of the most poignant was from the Army Cadets, where he had reached the most senior rank of Cadet RSM.

Commandant Colonel Gareth Wright said: "He embraced every opportunity we could offer him, and it was a pleasure to watch him grow and develop into a mature young man.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before Christmas, Jack’s sister Amy raised £1,445 for the road safety charity Brake in his memory, by organising a 20-mile charity walk.

Related topics:LeylandRunshaw College