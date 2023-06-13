Grealish’s antics in the days that have followed the Etihad club’s Champions League triumph have become a real hit on social media. Boozy nights in first Istanbul, immediately after the 1-0 win over Inter Milan, and then Ibiza, proceeded the England midfielder taking centre stage at the procession through Manchester on Monday evening that marked an incredible campaign for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Amongst many things, Grealish allowed team-mates to pour vodka into his mouth on stage having gone topless atop the City bus during the spectacular thunderstorm.

For many, it evoked memories of how Preston’s finest Freddie Flintoff celebrated England’s historic Ashes win back in 2005. He famously partied hard before looking decidedly worse for wear when meeting then Prime Minister Tony Blair during a Downing Street reception.

Sports journalist Nick Harris tweeted: “Grealish’s treble = Flintoff’s 2005 Ashes. Jack to be fronting Top Gear by 2036.”

Commentator Arlo White posted: “Jack has entered icon territory. Not only with his performances on the pitch, but by also out Freddieing Freddie Flintoff.”

@Nickkg1979 said: “Grealish is on one hell of a bender, reminds me of Flintoff after the Ashes in 2005. Been leathered since Saturday night.”

Jack Grealish's celebrations had all the hallmarks of those of Freddie Flintoff and England's 2005 Ashes winners

@PhilCampbell95: “Great to see Jack Grealish celebrating like Flintoff and co did after the 2005 Ashes. I’m all for that, proper character.”