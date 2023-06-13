News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Jack Grealish's wild Man City celebrations being compared to Freddie Flintoff's iconic Ashes bender

Jack Grealish has been hailed for “out Freddieing Freddie Flintoff” after revelling in Manchester City’s treble win in some style.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

Grealish’s antics in the days that have followed the Etihad club’s Champions League triumph have become a real hit on social media. Boozy nights in first Istanbul, immediately after the 1-0 win over Inter Milan, and then Ibiza, proceeded the England midfielder taking centre stage at the procession through Manchester on Monday evening that marked an incredible campaign for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Amongst many things, Grealish allowed team-mates to pour vodka into his mouth on stage having gone topless atop the City bus during the spectacular thunderstorm.

Read More
Freddie Flintoff: Top Gear star had to wait in agony with horrific facial injuri...
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For many, it evoked memories of how Preston’s finest Freddie Flintoff celebrated England’s historic Ashes win back in 2005. He famously partied hard before looking decidedly worse for wear when meeting then Prime Minister Tony Blair during a Downing Street reception.

Sports journalist Nick Harris tweeted: “Grealish’s treble = Flintoff’s 2005 Ashes. Jack to be fronting Top Gear by 2036.”

Commentator Arlo White posted: “Jack has entered icon territory. Not only with his performances on the pitch, but by also out Freddieing Freddie Flintoff.”

@Nickkg1979 said: “Grealish is on one hell of a bender, reminds me of Flintoff after the Ashes in 2005. Been leathered since Saturday night.”

Jack Grealish's celebrations had all the hallmarks of those of Freddie Flintoff and England's 2005 Ashes winnersJack Grealish's celebrations had all the hallmarks of those of Freddie Flintoff and England's 2005 Ashes winners
Jack Grealish's celebrations had all the hallmarks of those of Freddie Flintoff and England's 2005 Ashes winners
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@PhilCampbell95: “Great to see Jack Grealish celebrating like Flintoff and co did after the 2005 Ashes. I’m all for that, proper character.”

@tomderivan73: “Flintoff and now Grealish. That's how professional sportsmen should celebrate!”

Flintoff has not been in the public eye since his horror crash while filming Top Gear.

Related topics:Jack GrealishEnglandMan CityTony BlairChampions League