The structure, built in a residential area on Croston Road in Farington, near Leyland, has been called an ‘eyesore’ by locals online as complaints pile in from locals living in close proximity. The site is part of Caddick Developments Farington Park Phase 1 structure, described as ‘a new 40-acre project to cater for the intense demand for industrial space across the North West.’

What have residents said?

A post on the Farington Moss community group on Facebook regarding the new structure has stirred up disgust and debate from local residents of the Farington area.

Photo Neil Cross; Residents in Farnigton Moss are complaining about an enormous structure being built close to homes

Rachel Bennison Meadows says: “We live opposite the eyesore, and it really is just that, it’s huge. I knew the building work would take place but never have I seen such a large building in close proximity to houses. It is overpowering, blocks any landscape view we had (of the hills/Winter Hill) my question is why is it so large? And actually is it larger than planned originally? Particularly in height. What is very sad also is residents can not make an objection to planning regarding much, not our view, wildlife, or house prices. We live (I believe in a democracy) yet we either live with it or move. Clearly this building wasn’t necessary if it has already been transferred for another purpose.”

Carolyn Wilson said: “I presume you are talking about this monstrosity in the background. I thought we were hard done too with these new houses taking our evening sun but the houses the other side of that are not going to get any daylight at all! I can't believe SRBC (South Ribble Borough Council) have let all this destruction of our green spaces & quality of life go ahead. Farington used to be lovely, it's so sad.”

Charlotte Pilkington said: “I can’t understand the need for this disgusting building when the one behind it isn’t in use, could they not have adapted what was already there, it’s right behind my house but further down towards the roundabout I feel awful that this is pretty much in their garden, Iv seen several ginormous rats at the bottom of the garden in daylight. They need to plant evergreen trees or something that will try to camouflage it, they have removed trees from the bank which has huge caps now. Can any one tell me if this is going to be a 24 hour working warehouse! If it is the noise at night will be terrible.”

Sara Kathryn Hodkinson said: “Makes me so angry when the recycling plant now sits unused at the back of us but at least it was further back. This feels like it is in my garden!! Also the fact that groundwork was started for ‘ikea’ and now sits doing nothing. Surely that would have been a more appropriate site for this development!! Better access for vehicles too, straight off the motorways.”

Who owns the site and what have they said?

Caddick Group, who own the new site and whose tagline on their website reads ‘Shaping Places, Developing Spaces’, said in response to complaints: “Farington Park is a new employment project that is bringing quality jobs and much-needed investment to the local area. The Breeam Excellent building currently under construction will allow a successful regional business to consolidate and modernise into a purpose-built facility. The Farington site was identified as a key development location in South Ribble Council’s adopted Local Plan that would allow the area to become a ‘growth hub’. We have consulted rigorously on our plans over the last few years, receiving approval at South Ribble Council’s planning committee on 28th April 2022, with a commendation from councillors for our engagement with local residents.”

The company said following the public consultation phase and constructive feedback from residents, significant changes were made to the design of Farington Park. Such changes included:

- Reduction in height of the main building

- Changes to the roof structure and layout of the site

- Different exterior treatments (i.e. cladding)

A spokesman said: “In addition to the new jobs and investment that Farington Park will bring to local residents, the project remediates a former brownfield site. A significant part of the site is being developed into a seven-acre landscaped ecological park with revitalised watercourses. There is also an upgraded walkway and cycle path through the site that completes the Leyland Loop, as well as flood alleviation measures that benefit the local neighbourhood. Since the commencement of the project, we have taken steps to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and remain committed to engaging with residents as the development progresses.”

What has the council said?

Michael Green, County Councillor for Moss Side & Farington said: "This site in Farington Moss has been earmarked for employment uses for many years. South Ribble Council granted consent for this development to the applicant, Caddick Developments. I worked with the local borough councillor, local residents and the developer to achieve a significant reduction in the scale of the previous proposals which had been submitted. Clearly, though, the development which was approved by South Ribble Council still appears to be excessively large. Discussions are ongoing and I hope that further improvements can be achieved to reduce the visual impact upon neighbouring properties."