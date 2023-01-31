The city’s newest eatery – Wing’n it – officially opened its doors in Fylde Road – across from 53 Degrees – on Monday (January 31).

The restaurant says customers can expect ‘authentic Gourmet style fried chicken’ served with ‘all the best flavours, sides, drinks and sauces in a cosy, good vibe environment’.

Opening hours are to be confirmed, but are expected to be from 3pm to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

A range of cocktails will also be available and there are plans to serve beer, wines and spirits, as well as soft drinks and milkshakes.

The new venture is a collaboration between local lads Antony Mac and Gary Cornwall, who have teamed with Sam and Lucy Howarth of Fat Sam's Bar & Grill in Leyland.

What’s on the menu?

Fried chicken fans can look forward to a feast of crispy wings and tenders, as well as burgers, wraps and loaded fries.

There are also boneless vegan tenders and all wings and tenders are served with a choice of signature sauces – including smokey sweet BBQ, garlic Parmesan and the hot chilli ‘squealer’.

Wings and tenders are priced at £6.50 and you can add a drink and fries for a meal deal price of £9.95 (or £10.95 with sweet potato fries).

Burgers and wraps cost £7.50 but again, you can add a drink and fries for a meal deal price of £10.95 (or £11.95 with sweet potato fries).

Preston's newest restaurant – Wing’n it – officially opened its doors in Fylde Road on Monday (January 31). Pic credit: Mark Weyer

Loaded fries come topped with either cheese (£4.50), gravy and cheese (£7.95) or vegan alternative ‘smothered’ in your choice of sauce.

You can follow Wing’n it on Facebook here.

All wings and tenders are served with a choice of signature sauces – including smokey sweet BBQ, garlic Parmesan and the hot chilli ‘squealer’