News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Preston fried chicken and cocktails restaurant Wing'n It opens near UCLan

A new ‘gourmet-style fried chicken’ restaurant serving cocktails has opened near UCLan in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
6 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:24pm

The city’s newest eatery – Wing’n it – officially opened its doors in Fylde Road – across from 53 Degrees – on Monday (January 31).

The restaurant says customers can expect ‘authentic Gourmet style fried chicken’ served with ‘all the best flavours, sides, drinks and sauces in a cosy, good vibe environment’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening hours are to be confirmed, but are expected to be from 3pm to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Most Popular

A range of cocktails will also be available and there are plans to serve beer, wines and spirits, as well as soft drinks and milkshakes.

The new venture is a collaboration between local lads Antony Mac and Gary Cornwall, who have teamed with Sam and Lucy Howarth of Fat Sam's Bar & Grill in Leyland.

Read More
Preston’s latest skyscraper planned to tower over city’s new University Square

What’s on the menu?

Fried chicken fans can look forward to a feast of crispy wings and tenders, as well as burgers, wraps and loaded fries

Fried chicken fans can look forward to a feast of crispy wings and tenders, as well as burgers, wraps and loaded fries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also boneless vegan tenders and all wings and tenders are served with a choice of signature sauces – including smokey sweet BBQ, garlic Parmesan and the hot chilli ‘squealer’.

Wings and tenders are priced at £6.50 and you can add a drink and fries for a meal deal price of £9.95 (or £10.95 with sweet potato fries).

Burgers and wraps cost £7.50 but again, you can add a drink and fries for a meal deal price of £10.95 (or £11.95 with sweet potato fries).

Preston's newest restaurant – Wing’n it – officially opened its doors in Fylde Road on Monday (January 31). Pic credit: Mark Weyer
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Loaded fries come topped with either cheese (£4.50), gravy and cheese (£7.95) or vegan alternative ‘smothered’ in your choice of sauce.

You can follow Wing’n it on Facebook here.

All wings and tenders are served with a choice of signature sauces – including smokey sweet BBQ, garlic Parmesan and the hot chilli ‘squealer’
Fried chicken fans can look forward to a feast of crispy wings and tenders, as well as burgers, wraps and loaded fries
PrestonUCLanLeyland