New Preston fried chicken and cocktails restaurant Wing'n It opens near UCLan
A new ‘gourmet-style fried chicken’ restaurant serving cocktails has opened near UCLan in Preston.
The city’s newest eatery – Wing’n it – officially opened its doors in Fylde Road – across from 53 Degrees – on Monday (January 31).
The restaurant says customers can expect ‘authentic Gourmet style fried chicken’ served with ‘all the best flavours, sides, drinks and sauces in a cosy, good vibe environment’.
Opening hours are to be confirmed, but are expected to be from 3pm to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.
A range of cocktails will also be available and there are plans to serve beer, wines and spirits, as well as soft drinks and milkshakes.
The new venture is a collaboration between local lads Antony Mac and Gary Cornwall, who have teamed with Sam and Lucy Howarth of Fat Sam's Bar & Grill in Leyland.
What’s on the menu?
Fried chicken fans can look forward to a feast of crispy wings and tenders, as well as burgers, wraps and loaded fries.
There are also boneless vegan tenders and all wings and tenders are served with a choice of signature sauces – including smokey sweet BBQ, garlic Parmesan and the hot chilli ‘squealer’.
Wings and tenders are priced at £6.50 and you can add a drink and fries for a meal deal price of £9.95 (or £10.95 with sweet potato fries).
Burgers and wraps cost £7.50 but again, you can add a drink and fries for a meal deal price of £10.95 (or £11.95 with sweet potato fries).
Loaded fries come topped with either cheese (£4.50), gravy and cheese (£7.95) or vegan alternative ‘smothered’ in your choice of sauce.