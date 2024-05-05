Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 36-year-old mum of three is one of the latest guests on Spencer’s chart topping business podcast ‘Big Fish’.

During the interview, Christine opened up about her childhood, her father’s heroin addiction, her autism and her mental health but she also made a surprise confession about her love life.

In a clip of the interview shared to Instagram, Spencer can be seen asking Christine “How long have you been celebate?”

In her reply, the former model turned TV personality said: “I can’t remember, it’s quite depressing isn’t it? It’s just where I’m at in my life right now. I want to focus on me. I’ve got three little children, I’m a mum and I love being a mum and I just want to spend as much time with my children as possible.

“I’m also quite realistic about what I can and can’t do and I don’t want to put myself in a position where I’m spending time with someone and it may develop into a relationship and I’m not quite ready for that. So I think it’s kinder and better for everyone for me to just go ‘okay this isn’t for me right now’ and to give myself that time and enjoy giving myself that time because it’s not something I’ve had before. I met my ex-husband when I was 19.”

Christine McGuinness has admitted a secret about her sex life on Spencer Matthew's podcast. Credit: Getty

In the caption to the clip, Christine also wrote: “Celibate and satisfied.. for now! 😊

“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone, to experience, appreciate and love yourself 🥰

“Full podcast out now @bigfish.pod @globalplayer”

Underneath her post, Christine received a host of comments from people praising her for her honesty and independence.

When one user asked why Christine’s celibacy was any of our or Spencer’s business, Christine replied: “he’s a good friend of mine I’m very comfortable talking to him. This is just a short clip but it was more around the topic of dating. I don’t mind sharing that I’m choosing celibacy for now, I am really enjoying having more conversations 😊 xx”

The Blackpool born star was in a relationship with comedian and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness for fifteen years before they split in 2022.

The couple still live together in Cheshire along with their three children -10-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and seven-year-old Felicity - who are all autistic like their mother.