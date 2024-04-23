Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former model turned TV personality, Christine, 36, married the comedian and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, 50, in 2011 and together they share three children

The couple announced they were separating in 2022, a year after Christine was diagnosed with the disorders autism and ADHD.

The mum of three has always been open about her autism - which her three children also have - starring in three documentaries about its impact on her life so far.

Now in an exclusive interview with the Mirror, Christine, has also revealed she has begun to take medication for ADHD for the first time.

Paddy McGuinness split from his wife Christine, in July 2022, after 11 years together and three children. (Photo: Getty Images)

Christine told the Mirror: “I started medication around three months ago. I kept pushing it back, thinking, ‘Do I really need it, I’ve got to my thirties without – why do I suddenly feel like I just need it now?’ Eventually I just thought, ‘OK, I’ll try just a low dose and see what it does, see if it helps me’. And it has.

“It’s helped calm my mind. I’m still active, still able to do everything I could before, just better. My head’s not switching to different topics all the time. I used to struggle to hold a conversation because I’d be having 10 others in the back of my mind.

"I’d leave a conversation not having a clue what we’ve just spoken about, because I’d be planning my weekly shop, or what are the kids doing this week, or shall I go to Ibiza tomorrow or do a yoga class – having all these conversations in my head. I feel like I’m better at that now that I’m on medication.”

Later in the interview, Christine added that it was the many changes currently taking place in her life - possibly referring to her impending divorce from Paddy, whom she met when she was just 19 - that led to her choosing to try ADHD medication now.

She explained: “I think I needed it now because my life is unsettled. And when things calm down, hopefully I won’t need it as much.”

Despite announcing their separation in 2022, Christine and Paddy still share their family home in Cheshire where they amicably co-parent their children.

Their divorce proceedings have however upped in ante recently and Christine has been said to be “heartbroken” by the news that Paddy has been dating other people.

Aside from her personal life, Christine has also most recently appeared on the BB2 TV show The Pilgrimage which follows a group of celebrities - of different faiths- as they embark on a historical pilgrimage.

During the show, non-religious Christine was joined by comedian and actor Eshaan Akbar (lapsed Muslim), reality star Spencer Matthews (non-practising Anglican), comedian and actor Tom Rosenthal (areligious), TV present Sonali Shah (Jain),Traitors star Amanda Lovett (Catholic) and TV presenter Michaela Strachan (faith in the natural world).