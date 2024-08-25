It would mean everything to win a Paralympics medal for the Preston centre who helped with my disability
A former former Royal Engineer Commando is hoping to win a medal at the upcoming Paralympics for a rehab centre who supported him after losing both of his legs.
Gregg Stevenson worked for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Specialist Mobility Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC) as lead physical training instructor and mental health practitioner, having been referred to SMRC after losing both his legs to an IED blast while on patrol in Helmand Province in 2009.
He still makes regular trips to the Preston centre for support with his prosthetics and has worked closely with SMRC in the build-up to the Games, with the centre helping with his training, including the creation of a cycling leg.
Gregg, from Foulridge, Lancashire, and Lauren go into the Games as reigning World and European champions, and he hopes they can bring home the gold medal to help showcase the work done at SMRC.
He said: “It would mean a lot to win any medal, especially gold – for the centre, and the people who supported me right the way through it all.
“For the work I’ve done here at SMRC, the story, and how passionate I am about physical activity, especially for people with disabilities, with some of the health inequalities we experience in Lancashire – it would be a great symbol of all that coming together and something we can all be proud of.”
Having taken up rowing in 2012, Gregg was part of the trials process for the Invictus Games, but decided to row with the GB Paralympic programme and has been with GB Rowing since December 2018, training in Caversham near Reading.
He and Lauren qualified the boat for the Paralympics last year, while also becoming European and World Champions, setting a world record in an undefeated season in the PR2 category.
Gregg is not allowing himself to get carried away and dream of topping the podium – for him and Lauren, it is all about trusting the process and taking care of the controllables: “We’re confident we can go there and deliver a performance, we’re both in good shape physically. We just want to go there and do what we do best!”
“My visualisation is to just try and do what we’ve done in our previous races, when it starts to hurt a bit, we know - push on and get over the line!”
Gregg is married to Melanie, with two boys aged 11 and 9, who will be watching him race in person for the first time but, as he turns 40 in September, the paralympian has stated that these will be his first and last Games.
The Paralympic Games begin on Wednesday August 28 and you’ll be able to catch all the action on Channel 4.
