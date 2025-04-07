Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Market traders in Lancashire have had their say on a major revamp currently taking place at their market.

Upgrades to Clitheroe’s market place are under-way as Easter approaches, with the market being seen as a key attraction for the town along with Clitheroe Castle standing above it.

The market revamp includes news stalls, paving and electrics, and a new focal point around the bull ring area, but it has been the focus of debate and a petition from some market traders and town centre businesses over disruption fears.

Concerns include the timing of the work, which comes after last year’s upgrades along Clitheroe’s Castle Street area, which caused some disruption and some elements of the new market, such as design details or paving materials, have raised questions too.

The scheme involves Lancashire County Council, which scheduled the work for this spring; Ribble Valley Council and contractors. Borough councillors have discussed the work and the recent traders’ petition, as reported in detail separately. While councillors sympathised about any disruption, they wanted the work done this year.

Wanting to hear trader’s thoughts, Local Democracy Reporter Robbie Macdonald headed down to Clitheroe Markert to speak to those affected by the revamp…

What have market traders said?

Andrew Burney, who helps run the D Burney & Son fruit and vegetables business, est. 1946, near the new bull ring area, said: “Everybody I’ve spoken to thinks the new work looks nice. I think it looks great. It should attract visitors to the market, which is what we want. The market makes the town what it is, and the town makes the market. I also think they’ve done a good job on Castle Street.

“I don’t know why there are complaints about this. As long as the work is done by Easter, it should be OK. And it looks like the work is nearly done. The contractors will want to get it done too. ”

Hi colleague Elaine Rostron added: “I felt the market place was unsafe before, for people with push chairs and mobility scooters. The surface was uneven. It was really bad. Now, it should be much better, hopefully.

“A lot of people come into Clitheroe, shoppers and visitors, people on holiday. They come to see the castle, the main street and the market. It’s a nice town and the new market should make it better.”

Nearby, Eileen Ansar runs the First Avenue clothing stall and has been at Clitheroe market for 17 years.

Expressing her concerns about the new work, Eileen said: “From what I understand, there is no drain or gulley under the new bull ring area. When it rained recently, all the rain water ran across and into the areas where the other stalls are.”

She added: ” There’s no disputing that the market needed updating with new paving and stalls. But we’re worried that van access to the new bull ring area will be difficult. The new bins and benches they’ve fitted there seem too close to the new stalls. We’re worried that vans and new traders won’t have enough space to manoeuvre or turn there. Vans might get trapped? I’m not sure that the final lay-out is the same as what was shown on the paper plans?

Meanwhile Derek Russell, who has worked with his wife Sharon at Sharon’s Haberdashery stall for over 40 years, said: “The new market looks visually good. Improvements needed to be done. But who would think it’s almost three years since the first meeting about it?

“I’m not sure they’ve thought about the logistics for vans in the bull ring. It could be mayhem.

“I also think there was talk about having a covered central area? I’d like the bull ring to be used for other things too, like music. One of things Clitheroe is know for is music. Whenever we have musicians performing, it draws people into the town.

“I know a lot of musical artists who’d happily play in the new market. The councils say they don’t have a budget but many musicians would happily busk for free. It’s worth thinking about.

“I’d also have liked modesty boards fitted around the metal frames of the new market stalls. Boards help keep out the cold and wind in the winter. Working on the market is a cold job. Traders could set up a heater below the stall counter, to keep a bit warmer.”

One trader, who did not want to be named, said he was involved with the recent petition to Ribble Valley Council, calling for work to avoid the spring and summer months. He claimed some new paving was unstable and was going to be re-lifted. He was unhappy with disruption to stall holders, lost or reduced income during the works and no reimbursed rent. He felt Clitheroe Food Festival takes priority over other elements of the town’s life.

He also queried the debate over the feared risk of tripping posed by stone setts that were previously in the bull ring, and whether the setts were historic or not? The setts have been lifted and are stored in a corner of the nearby car park. They could be relocated to the castle ground.

What has the council said?

A Ribble Valley Borough Council spokesperson said: “The improvements to Clitheroe Market will make it a more attractive and vibrant place to visit and hopefully attract in more shoppers, which can only be good news for the market traders and the town as a whole.

“Unfortunately, the scale of the project means unavoidable disruption. The work was timetabled at a time of year when the market is traditionally quieter and weather conditions more favourable, avoiding the busier summer months and run-up to Christmas.

“We are confident that the work, which is still underway, will be carried out to a high standard but if anyone has any concerns they can raise them with us.”