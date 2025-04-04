Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston & South Ribble roadworks Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13

2 . Strand Road, Preston What: Lane closure Works: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party. When: Apr 7-Apr 18

3 . Haighton Green Lane, Haighton What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road Closure required for pole testing of 2 poles; DP1654 CP02A, DP1654 CP03A. TM will be used to provide safe working area throughout. When: Apr 7-Apr 7

4 . Argyll Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the footway When: Apr 7-Apr 9