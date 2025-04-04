Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:06 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, Apr 7 and Sunday, Apr 13 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Works: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party. When: Apr 7-Apr 18

2. Strand Road, Preston

What: Lane closure Works: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party. When: Apr 7-Apr 18 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road Closure required for pole testing of 2 poles; DP1654 CP02A, DP1654 CP03A. TM will be used to provide safe working area throughout. When: Apr 7-Apr 7

3. Haighton Green Lane, Haighton

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road Closure required for pole testing of 2 poles; DP1654 CP02A, DP1654 CP03A. TM will be used to provide safe working area throughout. When: Apr 7-Apr 7 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the footway When: Apr 7-Apr 9

4. Argyll Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the footway When: Apr 7-Apr 9 | Google Maps

