Issa brothers' Asda becomes first supermarket to publish daily fuel prices online

Asda, owned by Blackburn's billionaire Issa brothers, has become the first supermarket to publish daily local fuel prices online.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:26 BST

This will allow motorists to check the price of petrol or diesel at its forecourts before they get into their car. The supermarket has announced that fuel prices at each filling station will be available alongside other key information on the Asda Store Locator pages.

The latest fuel prices will be available at 10.30am each day and will show the previous day’s closing price. Asda said it was continuing to develop a system that will show real-time pricing and expects this to be in place in the coming months. The chain is also continuing to work with the government to develop an industry-wide fuel finder scheme.

Billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa who own Asda
A company spokesman: “Asda is proud to be the price leader in fuel and by sharing our prices online customers will be able to find the best value at the pumps before they get in the car.”

The move follows the firm's co-owner Mohsin Issa being grilled by MPs last month over the supermarket chain's fuel prices policy. He and brother Zuber bought Asda in October 2020 from US company Walmart in a £6.8billion deal with the backing of private equity firm TDR Capital.

The supermarket has confirmed that fuel prices at each filling station will be available alongside other key information on the Asda Store Locator pages HERE.

