News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Is this the best park in Lancashire? We spent a beautiful sunny day at Avenham Park in Preston

Avenham Park in Preston surely ranks as one of the finest in the county.

By Jon Peake
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:34 BST

On a beautiful, sunny spring day, what better way is there to spend your time than strolling round the delightful surroundings of Avenham Park in Preston?

A traditional Victorian Parkland, Avenham Park – and its sister Miller Park – were designed during the 1860s and features a splendid riverside walk, acres of lush green grass to play or relax on and a delightful Japanese Rock Garden, complete with majestic water features and a host of unusual and colourful plants and trees.

I spent a day with my son – a tad old at 16 to enjoy the play area – exploring the park and everything it has to offer, finishing with an ice cream in the incredible-looking, dog-friendly Pavilion Cafe, which is the official starting point for the Guild Wheel

Take a look at our pictures of this beautiful park.

See also: The best things to do in Preston according to Tripadvisor and Is this Lancashire's most picturesque village?

Check out our pictures below of Avenham Park - a perfect place to spend a sunny spring day

1. Avenham Park - a perfect place to spend a sunny spring day

Check out our pictures below of Avenham Park - a perfect place to spend a sunny spring day Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
The sign at the entrance to the magnificent Avenham Park in Preston

2. Avenham Park

The sign at the entrance to the magnificent Avenham Park in Preston Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Beautiful surroundings on a sunny day in spring

3. Avenham Park

Beautiful surroundings on a sunny day in spring Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Enjoy the acres of lush green grass. Perfect for relaxing on a sunny day

4. Avenham Park - a perfect place to spend a sunny spring day

Enjoy the acres of lush green grass. Perfect for relaxing on a sunny day Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LancashireTripAdvisor