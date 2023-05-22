Is this the best park in Lancashire? We spent a beautiful sunny day at Avenham Park in Preston

Avenham Park in Preston surely ranks as one of the finest in the county.

On a beautiful, sunny spring day, what better way is there to spend your time than strolling round the delightful surroundings of Avenham Park in Preston?

A traditional Victorian Parkland, Avenham Park – and its sister Miller Park – were designed during the 1860s and features a splendid riverside walk, acres of lush green grass to play or relax on and a delightful Japanese Rock Garden, complete with majestic water features and a host of unusual and colourful plants and trees.

I spent a day with my son – a tad old at 16 to enjoy the play area – exploring the park and everything it has to offer, finishing with an ice cream in the incredible-looking, dog-friendly Pavilion Cafe, which is the official starting point for the Guild Wheel

Take a look at our pictures of this beautiful park.

Avenham Park - a perfect place to spend a sunny spring day

The sign at the entrance to the magnificent Avenham Park in Preston

Beautiful surroundings on a sunny day in spring

Enjoy the acres of lush green grass. Perfect for relaxing on a sunny day

