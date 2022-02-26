Lancashire Constabulary were called at around 3.10am on Thursday (February 24) to reports of a man entering the sea.

The Coastguard conducted a search, along with a police helicopter, but the man has not been located and police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 3.10am on Thursday, February 24 to reports of a concern for safety in Blackpool.

The pier where the man has been allegedly swept out to sea.

"It was reported that a man had been swept out to sea, close to North Pier."