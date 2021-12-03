International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Preston charity says there's still a long way to go

Today, (December 3) is International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and Preston based charity, Disability Equality, are urging people to use this day to educate themselves on the struggles that disabled people still face in their communities.

Set up in 1996 and ran by disabled people, Disability Equality provide a number of user-led services to support people with disabilities and achieve their aim of furthering the rights of disabled people across the North West, and they say their services are still as in need as ever.

With International Day of Persons with Disabilities also falling in UK Disability History Month (November 18- December 18), Disability Equality believe it is the perfect chance for people to get involved in conversations surrounding disabled rights.

Mel Close, CEO of Disability Equality, believes International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an important opportunity to raise awareness of disabled rights.

Chief Executive of the charity, Mel Close from Preston said: "International days are really good, even if you just get one person going 'did you know it was International Day of Disabled People’ or one person that reads it and thinks ‘that's really interesting’, because it provides a focus for us to start conversations, that actually things aren't brilliant, we're not 100 per cent there. Disabled people were the last protected characteristic to get equality legislation, we only got that in 1995, and then in 2010, it was encompassed into the single Equality Act, so it’s still really new and there's still lots of disabled people that do not have the same rights as everybody else- people with learning disabilities still don't for example.

"It's just really important to keep talking about the history, and the day to day barriers that disabled people face, as much now as it has ever been, even though apparently we have really good legislation now, we're not seeing that in the day to day lives of disabled people yet. People go 'isn't everything fine now, you know, there's ramps everywhere, and we all think about disabled people', but the honest answer is, yeah, a lot of people do think, but a lot of people don't. If society was as aware as they needed to be, then there wouldn't be things like hate crime and discrimination happening every day."

Usually to mark this international day, the charity holds an annual Disability and Carers Festival, which is well attended by up to 400 people, and provides an opportunity for disabled and non-disabled people to socialise, learn, and have fun in a Christmas Market set-up.

Mel and Disability Equality were also given The Mayor of Preston's Coronavirus Pandemic City Hero award for their work.

Although the event cannot be held this year because of coronavirus, Disability Equality still urges people to mark the day by educating themselves on the issues, for instance by visiting the UK Disability History Month website and the International Day of People with Disabilities website.

Mel adds that the need for greater education amongst able-bodied people, and increased support for disabled people, came to light during the pandemic, which exacerbated inequalities and struggles.

She explained: "For disabled people locally, the face coverings have been a horrendous experience because where they can't wear them, they're telling people they're exempt, and they're being abused for that. Lots of non disabled people are just taking their anger and frustrations about Covid out on disabled people, so we've had lots and lots of inquiries locally and nationally about people who have had some horrendous abuse for not being able to wear a mask, absolutely awful.

"Then there's been a real issue around access to services, so when Covid hit, lots of organisations shut the doors and said ring us, so the deaf community particularly have been really isolated. And post covid, we've got people that have been shielding for 18 months, worrying about whether it's safe to go out again, and there's mental health issues, people have been really isolated and are now finding it really difficult to engage back in society.

One of Disability Equality's zoom meetings during the pandemic.

"Plus, like the general population, they're struggling to get GP appointments, so there's people with additional conditions that haven't been to see the GPs and then they're trying to access services that are absolutely chocker now, around benefits, around poverty, around debt- advice on any of those is really difficult to get because everybody's just really busy.

"We're still in the pandemic, we’re trying to support people the best we can, we're trying to make things accessible, but other people just need to think about that access, there's health and safety issues, but health and safety isn't an excuse to not provide accessible services."

Disability Equality offers support to around 4000 disabled people in the region, with services including a hate crime reporting and support project, an independent living service, supported banking, as well as information and advice on welfare rights, benefits, form-filling, access to services and practical help.

Anybody who thinks they will benefit from Disability Equality's service's, can get in contact via their website, helpline on 01772 558 863 or by texting 07761 008349.

Disability Equality will also be holding a drop in session at their base at 103-104 Church Street, Preston, on December 10 between 1-4 pm, where people can enjoy a hot drink whilst finding out about what services are available over the Christmas period.