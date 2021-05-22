Free Palestine protest in Preston

IN PICTURES: Free Palestine protest in Preston

Hundreds of people, from MPs to community group leaders, gathered in Preston city centre today to show their support for the people of Palestine.

By Wes Holmes
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:20 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:22 pm

The 'Free Palestine' demonstration in Preston Flag Market was one of many taking place worldwide, from London to Syndey, today. At least 227 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in the Gaza region since fighting began on May 10. A ceasefire was agreed to on Friday.

Crowds of people united under a sign reading 'Preston for Palestine' and waved Palestinian flags as they took to the streets in solidarity today.

Organiser Mukhtar Master said: "It was an amazing turnout. We started with about 1,000 people and probably ended up with about 2,000 people in total."

"We have seen two weeks of attacks being carried out in the Gaza Strip, with bombings resulting in the deaths of over 200 Palestinians, many of them women and children, and attacks on worshippers at Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem."

"Only a situation as serious as Palestine could bring people in the numbers we have seen today. It's an injustice that has been going on for years, and for as long as it carries on people will continue to speak out."

