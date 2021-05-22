IN PICTURES: Free Palestine protest in Preston
Hundreds of people, from MPs to community group leaders, gathered in Preston city centre today to show their support for the people of Palestine.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:20 pm
Updated
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:22 pm
The 'Free Palestine' demonstration in Preston Flag Market was one of many taking place worldwide, from London to Syndey, today. At least 227 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in the Gaza region since fighting began on May 10. A ceasefire was agreed to on Friday.
