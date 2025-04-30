I'm the driving force behind arts events in Preston but there have been both struggles & successes
Garry Cook is the driving force behind the Lancashire Fringe Festival and many other theatre and arts events in Preston over the years.
From packing more than 70 people into the Ferret for some spoken-word poetry and theatre on a cold January night through to arranging free-to-enjoy events at the Bus Station, Garry's got an eclectic roster of performers and events up his sleeves.
In the latest episode of the Parched Peas Podcast, Garry and Gilly discuss how the city is developing a 'cult reputation' for arts events, as often artists are testing shows straight from the Edinburgh Festival.
But there's major stumbling blocks with the current Arts Council funding for Preston paling into insignificance compared to other cities - as Garry gives his insight into the process and how he's successfully secured support in the past.
He also talks about how he thinks Preston Bus Station is an underutilised venue in the city - both inside and on its apron area which is effectively a new public square.
The Lancashire Fringe Festival, developed by Garry, has seen runs of 15 events over a fortnight non-stop and he gives a flavour of what it takes to put on such a diverse set of events.
