Lancashire star Coleen Nolan has issued an interesting - and very phallic - warning alonside her latest video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born singer and TV presenter Coleen has always been pretty open about her home life, revealing many a personal story on Loose Women and her social media channels.

This morning was no exception with the 60-year-old mum of three taking to her Instagram to share a rather graphic tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen is a well known animal lover, last reported as owning 30 different pets, including horses, goats, dogs and hens.

In her Instagram post this morning, the former Nolan singers star revealed the family had had some trouble recently with one of the horses, and she had shared a new Youtube video all about it.

Most strikingly of all however, the caption to the post begins: “I’m just gonna start with a disclaimer here because this video is going to contain more willy than what you’re used to seeing...”

Coleen Nolan has shared a new video to Youtube about a rather phallic incident. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

The Loose Woman panelist then jokes “Or maybe not actually, I don’t know what you get up to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In case Coleen’s 419k Instagram followers were worried that her account had turned x-rated, the former Celebrity Big Brother star quickly revealed it was nothing of the sort.

She explained: “We had the vet round to check on Paddy [one of her horses] as he has carcinomas on his willy and she was kind enough to clean it for him it bring him and also check on his bloods and see how he’s doing”.

Revealing that the video link can be found in her Insta bio and on her story, Coleen added: “There’s a lot of different emotions in this one, so I hope you enjoy watching, and whilst you’re at it, please send you prayers to poor Paddy 🙏

The full video, available to watch here, is titled ‘Paddy’s poorly Willy’ and is nearly nine minutes long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the comments, Youtube viewers were very supportive of both Coleen and Paddy.

For instance one user told Coleen “You are so funny” whilst another wrote: “Im pleased that Paddy is doing ok. I love you[r] videos Coleen”

Coleen launched her Youtube channel only two months ago with an introductory video titled ‘Welcome to the Farm’.

Aside from this first video, the most watched video on the channel is from two weeks ago and focused on the troubles of Coleen’s son Shane Nolan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, Shane, whose father is Eastenders star Shane Ritchie, revealed he had suffered from drug addiction in the past which cost him his marriage.

Sharing that he’s through the other side now, Shane, who is also expecting a son, tells his mum “I've had to grow up. I've got a girlfriend who has helped me through it massively, we're starting a family now."