Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 15 years of rehabilitation, this firefighter is regaining his independence!

A former community fire support officer who sustained a brain injury in a motorbike crash has reached a major milestone in his recovery.

Geoff Sackville-Wiggins was left in a coma for four weeks and had a damaged right arm after his bike was hit by a car in Carnforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the crash, in 2009, Geoff, from Dock Acres, Warton, instructed specialist injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the rehabilitation and therapies required to maximise his recovery.

Now 15 years on, following extensive rehabilitation, Geoff, 48, has successfully regained the capacity to manage his own finances.

Geoff and his daughter, Ivy.

Sally Murphy, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting Geoff, said: “Overcoming his injuries hasn’t been easy for Geoff but he has shown such determination and bravery over the years. It’s been a privilege to have been able to assist him on his journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing to see how far he’s come and how his confidence has grown. We hope his story will inspire others impacted by brain injury to not let it stop them from living life as help and support is out there.”

Due to his brain injury, Geoff lost his job as a firefighter yet 10 years later, he went on to secure a place at university where he was training to become a counsellor.

Sadly, however, Geoff had to give it up during his final year after one of his twin daughters was diagnosed with a rare terminal liver cancer, aged just 21. She died two years later.

Geoff hopes to be able to return to university in the future so he can retrain in something he enjoys and get back into work again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff pictured before the motorbike crash in 2009.

He said: “In the years since my injury, I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs. In particular, losing my daughter to cancer was nothing short of traumatic and something I don’t think I’ll ever get over.

“I’ve always been stubborn and determined though, and I think this has been a factor in getting my life back on track. Getting back into education also really helped me so I hope to continue on this path.

“The most important milestone in my recovery though is that I’m now able to make my own decisions again on important matters such as my finances.