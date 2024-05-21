I'm an ex Lancaster fireman who was left in a coma after a bike crash but I’ve hit a milestone in my recovery!
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former community fire support officer who sustained a brain injury in a motorbike crash has reached a major milestone in his recovery.
Geoff Sackville-Wiggins was left in a coma for four weeks and had a damaged right arm after his bike was hit by a car in Carnforth.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Following the crash, in 2009, Geoff, from Dock Acres, Warton, instructed specialist injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the rehabilitation and therapies required to maximise his recovery.
Now 15 years on, following extensive rehabilitation, Geoff, 48, has successfully regained the capacity to manage his own finances.
Sally Murphy, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting Geoff, said: “Overcoming his injuries hasn’t been easy for Geoff but he has shown such determination and bravery over the years. It’s been a privilege to have been able to assist him on his journey.
“It’s amazing to see how far he’s come and how his confidence has grown. We hope his story will inspire others impacted by brain injury to not let it stop them from living life as help and support is out there.”
Due to his brain injury, Geoff lost his job as a firefighter yet 10 years later, he went on to secure a place at university where he was training to become a counsellor.
Sadly, however, Geoff had to give it up during his final year after one of his twin daughters was diagnosed with a rare terminal liver cancer, aged just 21. She died two years later.
Geoff hopes to be able to return to university in the future so he can retrain in something he enjoys and get back into work again.
He said: “In the years since my injury, I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs. In particular, losing my daughter to cancer was nothing short of traumatic and something I don’t think I’ll ever get over.
“I’ve always been stubborn and determined though, and I think this has been a factor in getting my life back on track. Getting back into education also really helped me so I hope to continue on this path.
“The most important milestone in my recovery though is that I’m now able to make my own decisions again on important matters such as my finances.
“It’s taken time to get there and it hasn’t been easy, but all the work has been worth it. My independence is returning bit by bit and I want others to know what’s possible when you put your mind to it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.