I’m a scientist and I’m running the Blackburn Race for Life after losing my mum to cancer

This scientist works on life-saving research around the disease and is now running the race in memory of his mum.
By Sam Quine
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:49 BST

A Blackburn scientist is urging people to back life-saving research and sign up to Race for Life after losing his mum to the disease.   

Dominic Rothwell, Deputy Director at the Cancer Research UK National Biomarker Centre in Manchester, is encouraging people in his hometown to take part in the Race for Life event at Witton Park, Blackburn on Wednesday June 12.

Every year around 44,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists like Dominic to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Dominic, who grew up in the Longshaw area of Blackburn, lost his mum, Margaret Rothwell to colorectal cancer aged 74 in 2020.

Dominic Rothwell who will be running this year's Race For Life in Blackburn.Dominic Rothwell who will be running this year's Race For Life in Blackburn.
Dominic Rothwell who will be running this year's Race For Life in Blackburn.

The 53-year-old said: “Cancer has started to affect my life more the older I have become and as we know one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetimes. 

“Unfortunately, I lost my mum in the last couple of years, so I understand how heart-breaking this disease can be. But I am very fortunate with the job that I do, that I can make a

difference with cancer research funding. 

“I get to see the benefits when we translate the research we’re doing, directly to cancer patients, and I can really see those tangible differences.”

Dominic’s research focuses on biomarker testing which can identify an individual’s tumour type to predict what treatment might be best for them and his research could lead to new treatments and improve survival for people with cancer.  

He said: “We are very lucky at the National Biomarker Centre that we do world leading research. But the kind of work we do is very expensive, and all of it is funded purely by donations to Cancer Research UK.

“I’d like to thank everyone across Lancashire who supports Race for Life. The funds raised already help people living with cancer every single day and will make a difference to prevent, diagnose and treat more than 200 types of cancer for patients in generations to come.” 

Dominic and some of his team who work on life-saving research.Dominic and some of his team who work on life-saving research.
Dominic and some of his team who work on life-saving research.

The Race for Life events in Blackburn are open to all ages and abilities and people can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.  

Last year, Cancer Research UK spent around £26 million on research in the North West aimed at developing new and kinder ways to tackle cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys, said: “We are grateful to Dominic for his support.  No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“We’d love for as many people as possible in Lancashire and beyond to join us at Race for Life. It’s a fun and achievable challenge for everyone and we mean everyone.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.

To volunteer at an event visit Volunteer | Race for Life | Cancer Research UK

Lancashire Race for Life events:

Blackburn – Witton Park, Wednesday June; 12, 3k, 5k and 10k – 7pm

Preston – Moor Park, Saturday June 8; 10k -10am, 3k and 5k -11am. Pretty Muddy Kids 12.30pm, Pretty Muddy 5k 1.30pm

Blackpool – The Promenade, Wednesday July 3; 10k 6.30pm, 3k and 5k 7pm

