I’m a Preston war veteran and returning to the place where my good friend lost his life has helped my state of mind enormously.

Local Veteran Tony Williams, supported by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and Greenwich Hospital, has expressed his profound gratitude for the opportunity to pay respects to fallen shipmates and friends during a pilgrimage to the Falkland Islands.

What was the pilgrimage?

A group of veterans, led by former Royal Navy chef Mike Warren, embarked on a poignant journey from the March 18-26, marking their return to the Falklands for the first time since the conflict of 1982.

A significant aspect of their pilgrimage was the visit to the HMS Coventry memorial on Pebble Island, honouring crew members who lost their lives on May 25 1982.

The trip aimed to provide closure for veterans, addressing feelings of loss and guilt while forging new memories and lasting friendships, and included in the group was Former Royal Navy MEM Tony Williams from Preston.

Featured left to right: Kevin Higgins, Tony Williams, Dave Young, Mike Warren, Tim Jenkins, Kevin Clark, Derick Sullivan, Lee George-Barnes. Credit: RNRMC

What was the Preston veterans experience?

Returning veteran Tony said: "This trip has helped me enormously with my state of mind, as I always wanted to go to the HMS Coventry memorial and pay my respects to my good friend, Steve Tonkin, who was sadly lost that fateful day.

"The opportunity to go to the memorial has and will help my state of mind and has allowed me to come to terms with it. For this, I am extremely grateful to the charity for facilitating my return to the islands, paying my respects and meeting nine strangers who will no doubt become lifelong friends."

What else was said about the pilgrimage?

Mandy Lindley, Director of Relationships and Funding at the RNRMC said: "My heartfelt thanks go out to each individual who has generously shared their personal experiences of this trip with us. Your openness and willingness to connect have been nothing short of inspiring, reminding us of the profound impact our funding can have."

Meanwhile Jonathan Ball, Director of Grants at Greenwich Hospital, emphasised the importance of joint funding to facilitate connections among former Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel, commenting.

Jonathan said:“Supporting initiatives, such as this poignant trip to the Falkland Islands, helps keep veterans connected with their wider military community, engaging with colleagues and friends. We aim to foster a sense of belonging and ongoing support among veterans.”