A migrating bird that comes all the way from Africa is thriving in Lancashire thanks to the help of one nature reserve on the outskirts of Preston.

A large wading bird called a Whimbrel migrates up from West Africa each year, principally to breeding grounds in Iceland, but some find nesting opportunities in the Western Isles and Shetland too.

During their migration north they make the most of stop-over points across Lancashire which boasts many good roosting sites, including Grimsargh Wetlands, Alston Wetland, Barnacre Reservoirs and Chipping Moss.

And this year, according to recent data collected during an annual Whimbrel bird count across Lancashire, organised by the RSPB, Grimsargh Wetlands is proving to be increasingly popular with the migratory birds.

Whimbrel pictured at Grimsargh Wetlands. Credit: Mike Fisher

What is happening at Grimsargh Wetlands?

Grimsargh Wetlands, located in the village of Grimsargh and ran by the charity Grimsargh Wetlands Trust, is one of Lancashire’s youngest nature reserves but that hasn’t stopped it from attracting notable passing visitors, including Curlew and Whimbrel which are both migrating waders.

Following a bumper year for roosting Curlew, where some 430 were counted at one point in March by local resident Louise Greenwood, the Wetlands has also attracted the attention of Whimbrel as they now pass through on their spring migration.

According to data captured during the annual Whimbrel count, which saw birding enthusiasts across Lancashire visit thirteen sites on two different occasions at the end of April and start of May, a total of 1,622 Whimbrel were sighted across a variety of locations - the third largest total since the count was initiated in 2014.

Of these, 147 Whimbrel were counted at Grimsargh Wetlands on May 2, representing nearly 10% of the overall figures for the whole of Lancashire. Earlier that week, Louise Greenwood had also counted 175 Whimbrel onsite.

Louise who lives in the village and is also Reserve Manager of Martin Mere WWT, said: “I wandered down to the Wetlands at dusk and was blown away by the sheer number of Whimbrel that swooped in to roost as the evening went on. Grimsargh Wetlands really has proven to be an incredibly popular location for waders including Curlew this year, as they pass through towards their breeding grounds. As a local resident and birding enthusiast, I feel very lucky to have this reserve on my doorstep!”

Geoff Carefoot, one of the Trustees at the Grimsargh Wetlands Trust, added: “Our young nature reserve is home to a stunning range of wildlife at a time of encroaching urbanism in the area, and it is incredibly important to recognise the data collected this year, which really does cement our reputation as a site of significant conservation significance.

“Together with the record number of Curlews witnessed earlier this year, we are heartened that the conservation work we have carried out since the Trust was formed in 2017, is translating into positive, tangible data.”

Whimbrel on the wing. Credit: Gavin Thomas

What is the background to Grimsargh Wetlands?

The Wetlands is made of up three former United Utilities reservoirs and was designated as a Biological Heritage Site in 2016 following several years of campaigning by the now Chairman of the Grimsargh Wetlands Trust, David Hindle.

Over the years, the Trust has applied for funding to deliver a range of projects with support from organisations including the Lancashire Environmental Fund, to further develop the site, improve public access and enhance its appeal to a range of wildlife, not just wading birds. Indeed, recently a Cetti’s Warbler was sighted for the first time onsite by local birder Mark Breaks.

Today, it is home to several species of flora and fauna from its famous Early Purple Orchids and one of Lancashire’s largest Ringlet butterfly populations, to a fantastic range of insects for bats and birds to feed on.

Grimsargh Wetlands Trustee, Geoff added: “As a charitable organisation run entirely by volunteers, we rely heavily on the support of the local community to ensure that this nature reserve is maintained and conserved for the future. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our army of volunteers and sponsors, so our thanks goes out to them for their contribution and continued support.”

Grimsargh Wetlands is made of up three former United Utilities reservoirs. Credit: Mark Ashmore

What has the RSPB said about Grimsargh Wetlands’s work?

Gavin Thomas, Northern England Ecologist for the RSPB who initiated and co-ordinates the Whimbrel counts, added: “It’s fantastic to see Grimsargh Wetlands really performing now for multiple species of wading bird. I’ve worked closely with the Trust over recent years to help design and guide their brilliant conservation work. It’s heartening to see a local community coming together to take direct action for nature.

“The mosaic of shallow waterbodies, low islands with lots of muddy edges and a sluice to allow careful management of the water levels, is providing a safe, undisturbed feeding, roosting and breeding habitat for multiple species. Our wetlands have been lost historically at a devastating scale, so Grimsargh Wetlands is a great demonstration of the value to nature, and people, of restoring these vital habitats.”