I'm a 54-year-old security guard and I'm taking on my fifth Manchester to Blackpool bike ride!
A 54-year-old Security Supervisor is gearing up for his fifth fundraising Manchester to Blackpool bike ride which is one of the biggest events in the UK.
Dedicated security supervisor at The Christie hospital, Rupert Ajelo is taking on the iconic Manchester to Blackpool bike ride on Sunday July 14, for the fifth time, to support The Christie Charity.
Over 4,000 cyclists of all ages and abilities take part in the event each year, which is renowned for its fantastic carnival atmosphere.
Starting at the Imperial War Museum at Salford Quays, the 60-mile route takes in the scenic country lanes of Lancashire and finishes beneath the iconic Glitterball on Blackpool’s South Promenade.
54-year-old Rupert from Westhoughton in Bolton is expecting to raise even more money this year for the hospital where he works.
He said: “When I first heard of the charity cycle to Blackpool, I was thrilled because it allowed me to combine my love of cycling with doing something positive and giving back to The Christie hospital.
“It is a special place to work, and I am proud to raise money on behalf of the Charity. I have a lot of support from my friends and family.
“I enjoy keeping fit as it has many benefits for my role as a security officer at The Christie. On my day off, I love taking in the scenery around where I live in Westhoughton.”
Mass participation events officer at The Christie Charity, Josh Hughff, said: “The Christie Manchester to Blackpool bike ride is one of the biggest fundraising cycle events in the UK.
“Rupert is a truly dedicated fundraiser, and I hope he inspires his colleagues at The Christie hospital to join in with the fundraising.”
The Christie is a specialist cancer centre in Manchester and has more than 120 years of expertise in cancer care, research and education.
It is one of Europe’s leading cancer centres, treating over 60,000 patients a year and it’s home to the largest chemotherapy unit in the UK.
The Christie Charity has over 50,000 supporters who helped raise £23m last year.
Supporters can find out how to donate at www.christies.org/the-christie-charity/donate.
