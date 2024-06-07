Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You may spot something different if you live in and around Blackpool, in particular why the Blackpool Tower on the Friday 14th of June will be illuminated yellow at 6pm.

On the 14th of June, the charity Shine will also hold their annual Go Yellow for Shine Day encouraging everyone to go yellow to send a positive message. The yellow lights will shine brightly to raise awareness of their members who have Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus, raising vital funds so that Shine can continue to provide specialist advice and support services to those affected by the conditions.

The charity would like to thank at Sam’s Bar and Grill for the generosity in sponsoring the famous Blackpool Tower lights to shine yellow. The family-owned restaurant have been members of Shine since their daughter, Olivia Howarth was diagnosed with Spina Bifida since birth. Many people may not know what Hydrocephalus or Spina Bifida are – but thanks to our great supporters like the Howarth family and their restaurant, Fat Sam’s Bar and Grill in Preston, we are able to continue to raise awareness and money for Shine. If you would like to donate, please visit their Just Giving Page https://shorturl.at/NrZ25

The Howarth family say:

“The reason we have chosen to light up Blackpool Tower is to create more awareness. Our daughter has Spina Bifida, and in addition to this the charity Shine supports more conditions than just that. We want to make people aware of the support available and encourage people to fundraise in the future. We hadn't heard of Spina Bifida until Olivia was born in 2021. Shine helps us with medical equipment and supplies that local health services struggle to support with.”

Shine provides specialist support pre-birth and beyond for anyone living with Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus, and to parents, families, carers and professional care staff. Spina Bifida literally means ‘split spine’. A fault in the development of the spinal cord and surrounding bones (vertebrae) leaves a gap or split in the spine.

The spinal cord does not form properly, and may also be damaged. Hydrocephalus is a build-up of fluid on the brain, can be associated with learning difficulties affecting concentration, reasoning, short-term memory, co-ordination, motivation, organisational skills and language.

Physical effects may include visual problems, or early puberty in children.