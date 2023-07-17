When is IKEA Preston opening?

The popular Swedish brand has confirmed the store, located at Deepdale Retail Park, will first open at 9am next Monday, July 24.

Ikea has also opened up bookings for in-store kitchen planning at the Preston branch.

Preston’s new IKEA store at Deepdale Retail Park- pictured during construction work.

What can you expect from the store?

Located at the former Toolstation unit, which has been vacant since 2019, IKEA Preston will be a Plan & Order Point.

A Plan & Order Point allows customers to order any item from IKEA and collect it free of charge from the site, which will also feature a kitchen and wardrobe showroom.

Customers will be able to book a free design appointment with one of IKEA’s expert advisers at the store and order items for delivery/collection.

A Plan and Order Point opened in Stockport a few months ago.

There will be no products to take away or food for sale on site, but purchases made at the Plan and Order points can be delivered to your home.

Although much smaller than a standard IKEA store, the plan and order point will provide information, samples, tools and ‘specialist knowledge’ to help plan a kitchen or bedroom make-over.

Why Preston?

Area manager Michael Parker said: "We need to be close to where people live, work and socialise. We also have a soft spot for the North West as our first UK store was opened in Warrington 35 years ago.

“The plan and order points allow customers to go into the store and get all of the inspiration and see some really clever storage solutions and then sit down with one of the kitchen specialists at IKEA and spend all the time they want planning their dream.

“We're starting to enable an IKEA that is more accessible and we've already started to introduce home planning into the North West.

"That's where if customers want help planning a kitchen then a co-worker will go to a customer's home and help them plan. The customer can also do that online or remotely if they want.”