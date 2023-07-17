The 51-year-old TV star and children’s author – best known for his work with Matt Lucas on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain – signed copies of his new book at Kirkham coffee shop ‘Book Bean & Ice Cream’ on Saturday afternoon (July 15).

Walliams was in town to promote his latest children's book The World’s Worst Monsters and he received a warm Lancashire welcome from more than two hundred fans who lined the street waiting for their chance to meet the star.