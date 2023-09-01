News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

If you haven't been to the new Tipsy Chef on Lancaster Road yet these 14 pictures will sort that!

Tipsy Chef Street Food in Preston opened its new premises on bank holiday weekend to a queue of excited and hungry customers.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:36 BST

After the resounding success of their debut restaurant within Preston Market Hall, owner Jay Oates decided to give the people more of what they want by opening a second store based at 22 Lancaster Road.

Boasting much of the same concept as its sister site with its quirky themes and monster eating challenges, the new premises are open all night.

Takea look at 14 pictures and try not to drool.

If ever there was a sign to draw in the crowds -this is it!

1. Tipsy Chef Street Food opens second store

If ever there was a sign to draw in the crowds -this is it! Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Warning! Once entering you may not want to leave!

2. Tipsy Chef Street Food opens second store

Warning! Once entering you may not want to leave! Photo: TC

Photo Sales
One of the many dishes on offer at the new premises

3. Tipsy Chef Street Food opens second store

One of the many dishes on offer at the new premises Photo: TC

Photo Sales
One of many quirky displays at the new store

4. Tipsy Chef Street Food opens second store

One of many quirky displays at the new store Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster RoadPreston