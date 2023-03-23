News you can trust since 1886
"I want to scream": Councillor's reaction after vandals wreck part of £225,000 playground project he worked on for three years

Vandals have destroyed equipment in a children's playground - just months after a £225,000 renovation.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

The damage to "virtually brand new" swing in Holme Park, Bamber Bridge, was revealed by councillor Caleb Tomlinson, who had spent three years getting the project over the line.

He posted on social media: "This virtually brand new swing on Holme park has been ruined over the weekend, perhaps someone thought it was a laugh.

The damaged swing. Credit: Caleb Tomlinson/Facebook
"A new one has been ordered and the police DON'T think it’s funny, they’ve issued a crime number and will be patrolling regularly."

He later added: "When I see wanton vandalism like this I want to scream. Parents must be proud!"

Background

The playground off Bridge Street was given a "luxury" facelift in October 2022 after becoming tired and rating poorly for accessibility and inclusivity.

The playground was last updated in 1999 and only had basic equipment for toddlers, juniors and a single ended ball court.

The updated playground now offers swings, roundabouts, seesaws, multi-climbers and slides for toddlers and juniors in a dog-proof fenced area along with a brand-new double ended ball court and dynamic equipment for older children.

Equipment was chosen based on resident’s views in a consultation that took place in April 2021. A redundant football changing unit was also removed from site as a result of feedback received from residents and given a new use at another site.

"Can't have anything nice round here"

Members of public have also been outraged by the vandalism.

Keelie Quinn said: "Can’t have anything nice round here. Someone has to ruin it for others!"

Elaine Winstanley wrote: “Why do people want to spoil things, it’s so upsetting.”

Karen Moss said: “Didn’t think it would take long for something like this to happen.”

Alan Fisher said there was long-standing issue with anti-social behaviour in the area. He said: “We walk our dog along Holme Park and there’s always trolleys and other things thrown in the river and we won’t go near the play area due to the young kids that use threatening words and behaviour towards us and our dog we don’t feel safe it’s a joke now in Bamber Bridge.”

South Ribble Borough Council has been contacted for comment.