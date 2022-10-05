New £225,000 playground is unveiled in Bamber Bridge - and here's what's on offer

The Holme Playing Field Playground off Bridge Street was officially opened this week by The Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor David Howarth, leader of the council, Coun Paul Foster and pupils from St Mary’s and St Benedict’s RC Primary School and St Aidan’s CE Primary School.

What’s available?

The playground now hosts brand new, state-of-the-art toddler (ages 2-6) and junior (ages 7-12) playground equipment along with a new ball court and dynamic equipment for teens.

Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, Councillor Paul Foster said: “This long-anticipated play area has officially opened in Bamber Bridge and will be a great asset to the community.

“It’s brilliant to see a playground come to life and this not only caters for the children of South Ribble but also teens who can make use of the fantastic ball court.

“We aim to deliver projects which can be utilised by all ages in South Ribble and I encourage everyone to come along and make use of it”.

Why do it?

The playground was last updated in 1999 and only had basic equipment for toddlers, juniors and a single ended ball court.

The updated playground now offers swings, roundabouts, seesaws, multi-climbers and slides for toddlers and juniors in a dog-proof fenced area along with a brand-new double ended ball court and dynamic equipment for older children.

The playground took South Ribble Borough Council 10 weeks to complete.

Who chose the equipment?

Equipment was chosen based on resident’s views in a consultation that took place in April 2021. A redundant football changing unit was also removed from site as a result of feedback received from residents and given a new use at another site.

What about other playgrounds?

Residents across South Ribble have been asking for upgrades to their local playgrounds.

In response, the council has committed to spending £2.4 million to improve the area’s playgrounds and open spaces.