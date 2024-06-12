Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The daughter of a Royal Navy veteran has launched an appeal to help her dad find a medal he lost in Preston.

Peter Foster, 62, lost his veterans badge during the D-Day procession in the city on Saturday (June 8).

His daughter, Claire Oliver, subsequently launched an appeal on social media to help her father get it back.

Peter Foster, 62, lost his veterans badge during the D-Day procession in Preston (Credit: Claire Oliver) | Claire Oliver

“As you can imagine he is very upset,” she said.

“Please can you share this post to see if the power of Facebook gets it back to him.

“He last remembers seeing it during the parade!”

The post was then shared hundreds of times across multiple Facebook groups, with residents wishing Peter the best of luck to track it down.

While Peter did apply for a new badge, he said he would be “chuffed” to get the original back.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, he said: “The chances of anybody finding it and getting it back to me are so slim that I ordered a replacement.

“But my wife was talking to my daughter and she mentioned that I was a bit upset about it, and then this whole thing happened.

“It’s surreal to be honest. I’d be cuffed to get it back.”

Peter joined the Royal Navy on September 12, 1978 when he was just 16 years old.

He spent nearly 11 years in the navy and became a Leading Marine Engineering Mechanic before leaving in 1988.

Recalling his time in the navy, he said: “It was the first time I had been away from home by myself for anything more than a week.

“For the first few weeks I didn’t think I could do it, but my favourite memories have got to be from the foreign runs for sure.

“I did two stints in the West Indies Guard Ship. I’ve been all over the Med. I think I visited Gibraltar about 27 times. Europe. America.

“You were away from home a lot, but it’s been a good part of my life. I don’t regret it.”

The enamelled rounded pin badge measures roughly 25mm x 15mm (Credit: Claire Oliver) | Claire Oliver

Peter believes he may have lost the badge somewhere on Lancaster Road after his harness grabbed it, causing the clip to become undone.

The enamelled rounded pin badge - which Peter was given around ten years ago - measures roughly 25mm x 15mm.