I lost a pendant containing my sister's ashes in Blackpool - I'd do anything to get it back
Jordan Gray, 27, misplaced a black Nike Air backpack containing the silver necklace after leaving his hotel in Corporation Street on Saturday morning.
His sister Amy Rose Wilson, aged 27, tragically died after a car crash on New Carron Road in Falkirk on July 29, 2023.
The necklace containing her ashes was attached to a set of keys and is engraved with the name ‘Amy Rose’ as well as ‘29.07.23 x’.
Jordan, from Glasgow, says he has retraced his steps in an attempt to recover the sentimental pendant, but his efforts so far have proved fruitless.
“I’m distraught. Everything else in the bag can be replaced, but not the pendant,” he said.
“It’s worthless to anyone else but it’s priceless to us. I’m stressing out a lot.
“I can’t sleep because of it and thinking it’s in someone else’s hands. That’s my sister.”
Two men are due to stand trial accused of Ms Wilson’s murder following an alleged drug plot.
Andrew Gregoire, 28, and Anthony Davidson, 31, are said to have tried to steal drugs and money from her on the day of the collision.
Prosecutors say she fled the scene in a car at speed and was later forced off the road, leaving her fatally injured.
The two are also accused of attempted murder and trying to defeat the ends of justice, all of which they deny.
Lawyers for the men entered pleas of not guilty and lodged special defences of incrimination during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Jordan says the pendant is “all the family have left” of his sister and he will not leave the resort until the piece of jewellery is found.
He added: “I’d do anything to get it back.
“I was only meant to be in Blackpool for one night, but I’ve just dropped the wife off at home for the dogs and I’m coming straight back.
“I don’t care about anything else that was in the bag. I really hope someone pulls through and finds it.”
If you have any information about the pendant’s whereabouts, please email [email protected]
