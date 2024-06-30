Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of missing Lancashire teen JaySlater said they are ‘devastated’ by the news that police have decided to call off their searches for the missing teenager.

Speaking to The Sun, a family source said Jay’s parents and family are ‘heartbroken and devastated’ by the news.

The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous”. | The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous”.

Sniffer dogs had been flown in from Madrid to help search the Spanish island’s ravines, rivers and mountains since the 19-year-old went missing 13 days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Civil Guard will still act on tips, but it has announced the end of this large scale search less than 24 hours after a ‘last push’ proved fruitless.

A Civil Guard spokeswoman said today: “The search operation has now finished although the case remains open.”

The apprentice bricklayer had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.