Beatrice Peters, who has resided at The Old Vicarage, 15 Naze Lane, Freckleton, Preston, since September 2021, entertaining residents and staff with her witty nature and infectious smile, was treated like a Queen for the day and given her own tiara to celebrate her milestone birthday surrounded loved ones. Orginally from Blackpool, Beatrice or ‘Beattie’ as she is affectionately dubbed by her care home family, was married to her late husband Vinnie who used to own a blind shop and has two sons – Anthony and Vinnie, is a lover of gin, labradors and all things Ireland! On being 100 she jokingly told the Post: “I don’t feel any different. My bones aren’t creaking yet! It’s a lovely surprise having all this done for me." On receiving her 100th birthday telegram from King Charles, she added: “I always thought he looked quite quiet.”

Such is the testament to how much she is valued, care assistant Doreen Miller, 47, who has worked at the home for 18 years, came in to celebrate Beattie’s birthday with her on her day off. She said: “She is so funny and we have became friends so. I am so proud to be involved in this momentous occasion. She is part of my family now.”

The Old Vicarage care home resident Beatrice Peters (pictured) celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday (Tuesday) with a cake, balloons, a telegram from the King and even a tiara!

Manager of the good rated care home, Alison Walker added: “She is a remarkable lady who has lived through many decades and still manages to tell a tale or two. She has a good sense of humour, likes to listen to music and has a lovely smile. She is fond of Ireland and likes to talk about it.”

Beattie used to be a very good knitter and seamstress but due to her hand closing over she is unable to do this anymore. She also loves socialising, watching TV and taking part in arts and crafts within the home. A lover of animals, she always had Labradors as pets and when her last dog Whiskey died she got a rescue cat.

Asked what her youthful secret is she jested: “I think it’s gin – I like gin, but only if there is something with it!”

Family and friends came to celebrate the milestone birthday