Fed up residents claim that they had been forced to close their homes on land to the west of Blackburn Road in Chorley in the hot weather after a developer ignored a stop local authority order and had no planning permission to carry out work in the first place.

One angry resident told the Post: “For the second week in a row whilst experiencing very warm weather we have had to keep our windows and doors closed due to the clouds of dust being created by this developer. The fine dust has covered the external render, settled on all the window cills, the cars, the conservatory roof and the patio. It's impossible to sweep up because it is so fine so we are having to hose down the patio. A temporary stop notice was issued to them on Thursday, May 25, but, despire the warning they continue working and creating dust clouds. Last June the same developer stripped the whole field of vegetation and hedgerows totally ignoring wildlife and the nesting season again during a very hot spell of weather resulting in the same conditions as we are experiencing now. I have emailed various ward councillors about this which have gone unanswered.”

Another resident added: “The developers have been issued with a stop notice for the work they are doing but they are still working. The dust and noise is awful and they have completely destroyed the habitat during the nesting season”.

How long does a temporary stop notice last?

A temporary stop notice is only valid for 28 days, after which, the local authority must take alternative of enforcement action if necessary.

Failure to comply with a stop notice can lead to prosecution and an unlimited fine.

Residents claim they have been forced to shut their windows and doors in 30 degree heat for the past two weeks to keep out the dust

What did the council have to say on the matter?

Councillor Alistair Morwood, Executive Member for Planning and Development said he was aware of the issue and that work had now stopped. He said: “We were made aware of unauthorised works at the site and as a result of our issuing a temporary stop notice, works have now ceased.”