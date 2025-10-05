This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has announced she will be publishing her first book

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress and model Helen, who hails from Bury but attended Westholme School in Blackburn, is probably best known for playing Rosie Webster in the ITV soap Corrie between 2000 and 2012, as well as 2017-2018.

The 35-year-old mum of three revealed just last night that she is adding another bow to her string, entering the literary world for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen took to Instagram to announce that she would be publishing her first ever book “soon”.

Sharing an image of the book, which is called ‘Head & Heart’ , Helen wrote in the caption: “So excited to share the news about my book with you 🥺✨”

Various

What can we expect from the book?

The subheading for the book gives some clues as to it’s contents, reading “Break-ups, breakdowns and being Rosie’.

In the caption to her Instagram post, Helen also explained the reason for her publishing the tale now, this too hinting at what readers can expect to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “This has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now, writing a book around motherhood and mental health and everything in between has been a goal of mine x

“In January 2024 I became extremely unwell. I was unable to work or look after my kids and I felt really powerless...but when I began to write down what I was experiencing, I found it helped.

“A lot of it didn’t make sense, but some of it did and from that, I wanted to create something positive

“So here we are 🩷xxx

“It’s not a doom and gloom book, by the way! Some of it is raw and deep, but it’s also funny (that was really important to me), completely real and I’ve been brave with it. Heartbreak, motherhood, mental health, body image, postnatal depression, PMDD, OCD, ADHD, my Corrie days - it’s all covered here. I’ve not shied away from anything, including my own mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I’ve done anything particularly special and I don’t pretend to be anyone I’m not. I wouldn’t say I was exactly ‘normal’ as I’m quite quirky 😂 but I’m a down to earth northern girl and a working single mum who’s trying her best - I hope that you can relate to my story and draw comfort from it.

“I hope it makes you laugh.

“And, more than anything, I hope it helps you realise you’re not alone”

Read More GRAMMY Award winning international superstar Pitbull announced for Lytham Festival 2026

How was Helen’s announcement received?

Helen received much love from her celebrity friends: Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon, reality star Scarlett Moffatt and Corrie star Brooke Vincent being aongst those commenting with love heart emojis.

Reality star Ella Morgan commented: “Proud of you my bestie ❤️”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the comments expressed their excitement too, for instance one wrote “Well done Helen . Can’t wait to read it. So much of your story resonates to me , so really looking forward to the book x”

When can we expect to see the book?

In Helen’s Instagram post, it merely says the book is “coming soon”.

The publisher however, Mirror Books, shared Helen’s post to their story and added the link to pre-order it from Amazon.

On the retailer’s page, it says ‘Head & Heart: Break-ups, Breakdowns and Being Rosie’ is due to be published on January 29 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here the full blurb also states: “Helen’s story begins in January 2024, at the lowest point in her life following a breakdown. Years of stress and struggle against the pressures of fame and her own mental health have left her shattered. The only way forward is to reflect and rebuild.

“Head and Heart is a powerful, frank, and moving memoir that follows Helen from childhood right up to present day. From her life-changing audition for Coronation Street and the incident that led to her leaving Rosie Webster forever to her relationship with her fiance Bristol Rovers’ winger Scott Sinclair and its eventual collapse and becoming a mum to her three children.

“In her memoir, Helen retraces every bump in the road and reveals the real woman behind the constant headlines. And, having experienced more ups and downs than most, Helen hopes to help others facing struggles in their lives and to show there really is a way back from rock bottom.”