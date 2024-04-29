I flew a Spitfire over Lancashire on my 86th birthday - it was absolutely incredible
A daredevil pensioner from Lancashire marked his 86th birthday with a thrilling flight in a Spitfire.
Alan Taylor, who has been fascinated with Spitfires since he was a child, flew one for the very first time on Saturday.
The opportunity presented itself when he and his wife were visiting the Spitfire Visitor Centre at Blackpool Airport around three months ago.
Alan says he spotted a poster advertising ‘Spitfire of the North’ - a new experience that gives people the opportunity to fly in a Spitfire - and immediately booked a flight.
He said: “I knew I didn’t want a short flight, so when they told me the best slot was on Saturday morning, it just happened to be my birthday.
“It’s funny really as people asked me if I was excited or apprehensive, but up until about two hours before the flight I was as cool as a cucumber.
“I didn’t start getting excited until we actually arrived at Blackpool Airport.”
The flight first took Alan to Longridge Fell where his family and friends congregated to watch him zoom by.
He then circled over his home in Whalley where his neighbours had arranged a street party to celebrate the occasion.
Alan then chose to fly over Pendle Hill to give walkers the opportunity to see a Spitfire up-close.
“The visibility was unbelievable. It was crystal clear,” he said.
“At one point we were banked at about 50 degrees curling around Pendle before diving over to Downham Hall.
“Then I took over the controls and flew straight over St Leonard's Church and back to the street party in Whalley.”
Alan initially declined when the pilot offered to perform some aerobatics, but eventually decided to go for it as they headed back to Blackpool.
He said: “The one thing I can remember is looking at my feet and wondering why I could see the clouds.
“We were upside down of course. I didn’t feel sick or anything, and then he did two fast rolls.
“It was fabulous.”
Barry Hughes, Deputy Chief Pilot at Biggin Hill, said flying with Alan was an absolute joy.
“Flying in one of the world’s most iconic aircraft, it’s difficult to bring people back disappointed.
“If we can capture things that are on their wish list along the way, then it’s all the more enjoyable.”
Alan says his experience caused quite a stir on social media, with many residents asking why a Spitfire was flying around on Facebook.
He subsequently hoped that anyone who caught a picture of the Spitfire flying around Pendle could share it with him.
“I was on a total high from the moment I got out of the plane until bedtime,” he added.
“If the opportunity comes up to do it again, I’m going.”
The full documentary about Alan’s experience is available on ShotsTV at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52439234.
