Iconic British fighter the Spitfire will blaze through the skies over Lancashire this weekend.

The victorious World War II fighter which famously defeated the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain will be tearing through our skies today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The roar of the Spitfire will be a familiar sound over the next few days as three of the original fighters take off from Blackpool Airport offering pleasure flights for the first time in the North West

‘Spitfire of the North’ is a brand new pleasure flight experience with a limited number of 30, 45 and 55 minute flights available over the weekend.

Flight instructor and former RAF fighter pilot Ian Cunningham says flights are in high demand with limited availability, but encourages folks on the ground to keep their eyes on the skies this weekend to catch a glimpse of the iconic Spitfire soaring over your hometown.

He said: “We wanted to let you know that this weekend, from the 26th - 29th of April, people in Lancashire might spot the iconic sight and sound of an original World War Two Spitfire soaring through the skies above them.

“The Spitfire, an original two-seat training variant, will be offering customer pleasure flights from Blackpool airport and flying through the skies of the region.

“This is the first time such an opportunity has been possible in the North West, and is the culmination of over two years of planning.

“We’re calling the venture - Spitfire of the North!”, said Ian, “and we’d love to make everyone in the region aware of the possibility of spotting the Spitfire in the skies above them!”

How do I book and how much is it?

The flights cost from £2,975 to £5,475 for the following durations:

30 mins : Coastal Scramble - £2,975

45 mins : Buzz The Tower or Coastal Patrol - £4,475

55 mins : North West Skies Patrol - £5,475

Note: airbourne time will be 10 minutes less after taxiing and engine checks

With all flights, you will receive:

A detailed pre-flight briefing covering the aircraft, equipment and safety procedures

Approximately 10 minutes taxiing and engine checks – you will relive the emotions of the RAF pilots as they got ready for take-off

A free digital video of your flight experience so you can show your flight to family and friends

Up to 3 guests to accompany you and watch your experience from our viewing gallery