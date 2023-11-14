A preston man who was forced to put his beloved pet dog to sleep after she was viciously attacked by what he thinks was an American pocket bully type breed is still seeking justice one year on.

Stephen Helm, 52, says he is still no closer to bringing the dog’s owner to accountability and that the law on responsible dog owners needs to change.

Recalling the tragic events which lead to Lilly sustaining ‘horrendous injuries’, Stephen, who also lost his 11-year-old mini Yorkshire Terrier Zoey to cancer in the same week, told the Post: “On November 11 last year we were attacked by a pocket American bully dog which was off lead and the owner was 30 yards away, the American bully dog viciously attacked my Lilly without provocation and ripped her to pieces and there was nothing I could do in the fight to save her.

“The dog owner covered his face and ran away leaving us both to try and get home and to the vets to save Lilly, with her skin and hat dragging on the floor from her neck to her rear legs we eventually got to the vets and within an hour she had to be but to sleep.”

Stephen Helm from Preston who lost 11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier Lilly after she was viciously attacked by what he thinks was an American pocket bully is still seeking justice. Lily's injuries (pictured top right) were so horrific she couldn't be saved

Taking in the tragic events, Stephen decided that he was going to find the dog’s owner and contacted local Facebook groups, the police and the dog warden but found that it has been an neverending uphill battle ever since. He has also started a ‘Justice for Lilly’ petition to try and change the law on dangerous dogs.

He added: “Sadly the journey has led me through the police, dog warden, local councillors and many more and they all have seen the pictures of Lilly and none have agreed the dog who did it was dangerous except the vet who said she hasn’t seen that damage to a dog like this in 20 years practicing.

“I have now had contact with the chief of police and they are investigating my case. I will continue this fight 12 months to the day after we lost Lilly and I won’t stop until I get justice for her and to hopefully stop it happening to others.”