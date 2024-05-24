Christine McGuinness shares some of the sleazy messages she receives online

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuiness has opened up about some of the innappropriate messages she receives off hopeful suitors online.

36-year-old model turned TV personality Christine is currently single, having split from comedian Paddy McGuinness in 2022, after fifteen years together.

Earlier this month, the mum-of-three - who most recently appeared on the BBC shows Antiques Roadshow and Pilgrimage - revealed that she is currently celibate in a podcast with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

Speaking on the podcast, called ‘Big Fish’, Christine explained: “I want to focus on me. I’ve got three little children, I’m a mum and I love being a mum and I just want to spend as much time with my children as possible.

“I’m also quite realistic about what I can and can’t do and I don’t want to put myself in a position where I’m spending time with someone and it may develop into a relationship and I’m not quite ready for that. So I think it’s kinder and better for everyone for me to just go ‘okay this isn’t for me right now’ and to give myself that time and enjoy giving myself that time because it’s not something I’ve had before. I met my ex-husband when I was 19.”

Now in a new Instagram story shared to her 743k followers yesterday, Christine revealed that her celibacy line has prompted some rather unwelcome messages from strangers online hoping to woo her.

Alongside screenshots of the messages, Christine wrote: “No no nooo ... These DMs are actually lovely compared to what I used to get! But I'm not looking for greener grass, I'm happy just watering my own for now.”

Whilst some of the sleazy messages may not seem too bad to some, others are down right creepy! Take a look below...

Christine McGuinness has shared screenshots of some of the recent creepy messages she has received. Credit: Getty and PA

The sleazy messages:

“Whenever you're ready, I'll sing in the car with you!”

“Don't you get bored alone? I'd love to fill your free time I don't mind waiting around for you it would be a pleasure. I really admire what you're doing”

“When you get lonely, you know where I am;)”

“Hey gorgeous we met briefly at [omitted] and I'm just going to say this now [peep face] I’ve been secretly watching you and can't stop, I would love to spend some time with you, dinner maybe? or watch a sunset? Come on I know you love sunsets!”

“I admire everything about you, the way you look is obviously beautiful but I see so much more to you. Let me add more joy to your life [omitted]”

“Chris, ask [omitted] about me? I want to take you to Es Vedra I respect your celibacy honestly I'm one of the good ones! [omitted] we would be magic together, I will look after you no pressure”

What to do if someone is harrassing or stalking you

Stalking is illegal and can include being followed or constantly harassed by another person - for example being sent unwanted emails.

If you are being stalked you should contact your local police if it is not emergency, and if it is an emergency phone 999.