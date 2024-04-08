I can't believe this part of Preston is 900 years old: 15 retro pics of Ribbleton Lane, from roadworks to pubs

Potentially one of the oldest areas of the city, Preston’s Ribbleton Lane has seen some sights over the decades.

A torn deed that dates to around 1290 is the first reference found to Preston’s land south of Ribbleton Lane, meaning that that part of the city has a history stretching back almost 900 years.

Once famed for its corner shops, it later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts, while these days its currently home to plenty of large warehouses.

Have a look at how it’s all changed over the years...

This picture just about shows the garage on Ribbleton Lane and was taken from the corner of Longworth Street, Preston. Judging by the cars it was taken in the early 80 Photo: RETRO

Shops and businesses along this stretch of Ribbleton Lane in 1990 were angry at lengthy road resurfacing works that had slashed their profits. Pictured is Pat Chadwick, manager of printer Lake Prints North West Photo: RETRO

Ribbleton Lane, looking towards the junction with Skeffington Road Photo: RETRO

A busy crossing for this man on Ribbleton Lane in 1990 Photo: RETRO

