I am incredibly proud to win a national award for championing inclusivity in Preston

A Preston man has won a a national award for his contribution to improving accessibility and spearheading a campaign for greater inclusivity at Better leisure centres in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Manley, Preston Partnership Manager at GLL (also known as ‘Better’), has been honoured for his work in the community at the Muslim Sports Foundation’s inaugural Muslim Sports Awards 2024.

The award scheme celebrates Muslim grassroots, community, amateur and professional sporting talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Manley, winner of the Muslim Sports Award's 'Ally of the Year' accolade. | submit

What award did Michael win?

Michael was announced winner of the ‘Ally of the Year Award 2024’, at the annual awards ceremony staged at Edgbaston Stadium earlier this week.

Ally of the Year Award 2024, which was sponsored by England Athletics, recognises individuals from outside the Muslim community who have shown exceptional support, comprehension, and cooperation in advancing unity and cultivating positive connections with the Muslim sports community.

Why was Michael nationally recognised?

Michael was singled out for his outstanding contribution to improving accessibility to West View Leisure Centre’s range of programmes and facilities, driving positive change in the local community and spearheading a campaign for greater inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last three-years, Michael and his team have worked tirelessly to engage more widely with local residents to introduce improvements and enhancements that better serve the community of Preston.

For example in summer 2022 a women’s only gym opened, regular female only swim sessions are now in place and a dedicated youth club and sports sessions run for young people outside of madrasah times.

In December 2023, the Holiday Activities and Food programme also launched offering free childcare places, healthy meals and activities such as swimming, climbing, football, basketball, dodgeball, hockey and arts and crafts to children in receipt of free school meals.

Elsewhere in Autumn this year, the Healthwise Programme was introduced to help reduce health inequalities in the local area, supporting people from all ethnicities to live longer lives by improving health outcomes through sport and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More UCLan named as one of the best universities for improving a student's social class

What has Michael said about his win?

Commenting on the award win, Michael said: “I am incredibly proud to accept the Ally of the Year award on behalf of the GLL team in Preston and members of our Muslim community who advised us on what we could do differently.

“We have worked in partnership with organisations and local leaders to implement dozens of small changes to centre layouts, programming, work procedures and recruitment.

“These improvements have culminated in West View and Fulwood Leisure Centres being more meaningful and relevant to Preston residents, particularly the Muslim community.

“Our centres are busy, vibrant and inclusive, and benefit from a wider customer base, with over half of visits now from female members and our diverse team of staff is truly representative of the ethnic and cultural makeup of the city.”