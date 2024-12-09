I am incredibly proud to win a national award for championing inclusivity in Preston

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:12 BST
A Preston man has won a a national award for his contribution to improving accessibility and spearheading a campaign for greater inclusivity at Better leisure centres in Preston.

Michael Manley, Preston Partnership Manager at GLL (also known as ‘Better’), has been honoured for his work in the community at the Muslim Sports Foundation’s inaugural Muslim Sports Awards 2024.

The award scheme celebrates Muslim grassroots, community, amateur and professional sporting talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael Manley, winner of the Muslim Sports Award's 'Ally of the Year' accolade.placeholder image
Michael Manley, winner of the Muslim Sports Award's 'Ally of the Year' accolade. | submit

What award did Michael win?

Michael was announced winner of the ‘Ally of the Year Award 2024’, at the annual awards ceremony staged at Edgbaston Stadium earlier this week.

Ally of the Year Award 2024, which was sponsored by England Athletics, recognises individuals from outside the Muslim community who have shown exceptional support, comprehension, and cooperation in advancing unity and cultivating positive connections with the Muslim sports community.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Why was Michael nationally recognised?

Michael was singled out for his outstanding contribution to improving accessibility to West View Leisure Centre’s range of programmes and facilities, driving positive change in the local community and spearheading a campaign for greater inclusivity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last three-years, Michael and his team have worked tirelessly to engage more widely with local residents to introduce improvements and enhancements that better serve the community of Preston.

For example in summer 2022 a women’s only gym opened, regular female only swim sessions are now in place and a dedicated youth club and sports sessions run for young people outside of madrasah times.

In December 2023, the Holiday Activities and Food programme also launched offering free childcare places, healthy meals and activities such as swimming, climbing, football, basketball, dodgeball, hockey and arts and crafts to children in receipt of free school meals.

Elsewhere in Autumn this year, the Healthwise Programme was introduced to help reduce health inequalities in the local area, supporting people from all ethnicities to live longer lives by improving health outcomes through sport and exercise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What has Michael said about his win?

Commenting on the award win, Michael said: “I am incredibly proud to accept the Ally of the Year award on behalf of the GLL team in Preston and members of our Muslim community who advised us on what we could do differently.

“We have worked in partnership with organisations and local leaders to implement dozens of small changes to centre layouts, programming, work procedures and recruitment.

“These improvements have culminated in West View and Fulwood Leisure Centres being more meaningful and relevant to Preston residents, particularly the Muslim community.

“Our centres are busy, vibrant and inclusive, and benefit from a wider customer base, with over half of visits now from female members and our diverse team of staff is truly representative of the ethnic and cultural makeup of the city.”

Related topics:PrestonCommunityGLLBetter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice