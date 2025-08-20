Husband's heartbreaking tribute to wife, "love of my life" and mum-of-two crushed to death by falling tree
“Honestly, I feel completely lost without her and I do not know how to put into words how much I miss her,” says Wasim Khan, after the tragic death of his 32-yearold wife Madia Kauser in Witton Park last week.
The mum-of-two was crushed by a beech tree branch which snapped in the park’s woodlands last Monday evening (August 11). Wasim said his wife was walking with their 5-year-old daughter when the branch suddenly began falling towards them.
Her family say Madia’s final act was to save her daughter by pushing the child out of harm’s way as the tree came crashing down. The 32-year-old sadly died at the scene.
Her husband Wasim, 33, was said to be walking just yards ahead with the couple’s other child, a 9-year-old boy, when the tragedy happened.
In an emotional tribute to his wife, Wasim said: “'My wife, a mother of two, a daughter, sister and a friend we lost to a tragic event that came on the way home from a family day out in the park.
“She was the most beautiful woman in the world, she did everything for our two children, she did everything she could for anyone and would bring smiles whenever she entered the room.
“She was my comfort, my partner in life and the love of my life. We have so many great memories, went through pain together and started a family together.
“Honestly, I feel completely lost without her and I do not know how to put into words how much I miss her face, her character and her presence.
“My one and only.”
Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into Madia’s death and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch. You can read more about the police investigation here.