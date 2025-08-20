The heartbroken husband of a Blackburn mum, crushed to death by a falling tree, has paid tribute to “the love of his life”.

“Honestly, I feel completely lost without her and I do not know how to put into words how much I miss her,” says Wasim Khan, after the tragic death of his 32-yearold wife Madia Kauser in Witton Park last week.

The mum-of-two was crushed by a beech tree branch which snapped in the park’s woodlands last Monday evening (August 11). Wasim said his wife was walking with their 5-year-old daughter when the branch suddenly began falling towards them.

Madia Kauser, 32, from Blackburn, was walking with her family in Witton Park last Monday evening (August ) when the branch fell on her. Despite the best efforts of emergency services Mrs Kauser, 32, from Blackburn sadly died at the scene | Lancashire Police

Her family say Madia’s final act was to save her daughter by pushing the child out of harm’s way as the tree came crashing down. The 32-year-old sadly died at the scene.

Her husband Wasim, 33, was said to be walking just yards ahead with the couple’s other child, a 9-year-old boy, when the tragedy happened.

The beech tree which killed mum-of-two Madia Kauser in Blackburn's Witton Country Park has since been felled by the Council | Submitted

In an emotional tribute to his wife, Wasim said: “'My wife, a mother of two, a daughter, sister and a friend we lost to a tragic event that came on the way home from a family day out in the park.

“She was the most beautiful woman in the world, she did everything for our two children, she did everything she could for anyone and would bring smiles whenever she entered the room.

It has now emerged that Madia’s final act was to save her daughter’s life by pushing the 5-year-old out of harm's way as a giant tree branch suddenly snapped and crashed down on the pair | Facebook

“She was my comfort, my partner in life and the love of my life. We have so many great memories, went through pain together and started a family together.

“Honestly, I feel completely lost without her and I do not know how to put into words how much I miss her face, her character and her presence.

“My one and only.”

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into Madia’s death and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch. You can read more about the police investigation here.