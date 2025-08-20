A police investigation is underway into the death of a 32-year-old mum crushed to death by a falling tree.

Mum-of-two Madia Kauser was struck by a falling branch in the woodlands of Witton Park last Monday evening (August 11).

Madia was walking with her 5-year-old daughter when the branch suddenly snapped and crashed down on her. She sadly died at the scene.

Madia Kauser, 32, from Blackburn, was walking with her family in Witton Park last Monday evening (August ) when the branch fell on her. Despite the best efforts of emergency services Mrs Kauser, 32, from Blackburn sadly died at the scene | Lancashire Police

Her husband Wasim Khan, 33, was walking ahead with the couple’s 9-year-old boy when the tragedy struck. In a heartbreaking tribute to Madia - “the love of his life” - Wasim said he and their children “feel completely lost without her”.

Lancashire Police said a joint investigation is underway alongside the Health and Safety Executive, and the force is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The beech tree which killed mum-of-two Madia Kauser in Blackburn's Witton Country Park has since been felled by the Council | Submitted

Det Insp Iain Czapowski, of East police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has cost a young woman her life and my thoughts are with her loved ones.

“We are working closely with our colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive, and with the cooperation of the council, to try and establish the full circumstances of what happened, and I would like to speak to anyone with information which could assist with that.

“I am especially keen to speak to anyone who actually saw what happened on that fateful night and I would urge them to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1553 of August 11.