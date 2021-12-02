Human remains found after gales uproot tree in Lancaster Priory churchyard
A human bone has been found in a priory churchyard after a tree was brought down in Storm Arwen, according to a BBC report.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:59 pm
The elm tree, known as the Wych Elm, which had stood in the grounds of Lancaster Priory for 240 years, came down last Friday night during gusts reaching up to 100mph in parts of the UK.
The Vicar of Lancaster said the priory would work to identify the remains and inform relatives.
Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders said they would "re-bury the bone with dignity and a prayer".
She said: ""We will try our best to contact any family, and then at an appropriate moment when the ground is cleared and the tree has been cleared away we'll bury the bone with dignity and with a prayer."