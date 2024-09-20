How you could join UKs biggest family, the Radfords, and appear in 22 Kids and Counting this weekend
Morecambe based Sue and Noel Radford are well known as the heads of the country’s biggest family and the stars of four reality shows documentating their seemingly ever growing brood.
This week, the parents, who also own Morecambe-based Radford's Pie Company, have announced that members of the public could star in their latest series 22 Kids and Counting.
How can you star in the show?
Sue, 49, and Noel, 53, took to their joint Instagram account yesterday to announce they had organsied “The Radford’s Morecambe Beach Clean” as they called for members of the public to join them by also offering a sneaky treat.
The couple shared a cartoon image of themselves with overlay text reading: “Join our beach clean & help stop harmful litter from reaching the ocean and collect vital data that we can use to bring about positive change for our seas.
“Channel 5 are following us as we clean a section of our local beach. The beach clean will be carried out by all the family and we would love fo you to join in!! This event will be recorded & the footage used will be incorporated into the Channel 5 documentary ‘22 Kids and Counting’”
In the image caption, the Radfords added: “Please join us this Saturday 21st September to help keep clean a local beach. There might even be a free pie to take home after!!”
What else has been said about the clean-up?
A statement on the Marine Conversation Society website, which is promoting the beach clean-up event, said: “Join this beach clean to help us stop harmful litter from reaching the ocean and collect vital data that we can use to bring about positive change for our seas. Channel 5 are following The Radford Family as they clean a section of their local beach.
“The beach clean will be carried out by all the family and as many people can join as they like. The footage used will be incorporated into the Channel 5 Documentary '22 Kids and Counting'.
