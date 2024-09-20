Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s biggest family, the Radfords from Lancashire, are offering people the chance to appear in 22 Kids and Counting this weekend.

Morecambe based Sue and Noel Radford are well known as the heads of the country’s biggest family and the stars of four reality shows documentating their seemingly ever growing brood.

This week, the parents, who also own Morecambe-based Radford's Pie Company, have announced that members of the public could star in their latest series 22 Kids and Counting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue and Noel Radford with some of their 22 children. | Channel 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can you star in the show?

Sue, 49, and Noel, 53, took to their joint Instagram account yesterday to announce they had organsied “The Radford’s Morecambe Beach Clean” as they called for members of the public to join them by also offering a sneaky treat.

The couple shared a cartoon image of themselves with overlay text reading: “Join our beach clean & help stop harmful litter from reaching the ocean and collect vital data that we can use to bring about positive change for our seas.

“Channel 5 are following us as we clean a section of our local beach. The beach clean will be carried out by all the family and we would love fo you to join in!! This event will be recorded & the footage used will be incorporated into the Channel 5 documentary ‘22 Kids and Counting’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the image caption, the Radfords added: “Please join us this Saturday 21st September to help keep clean a local beach. There might even be a free pie to take home after!!”

What else has been said about the clean-up?

A statement on the Marine Conversation Society website, which is promoting the beach clean-up event, said: “Join this beach clean to help us stop harmful litter from reaching the ocean and collect vital data that we can use to bring about positive change for our seas. Channel 5 are following The Radford Family as they clean a section of their local beach.

“The beach clean will be carried out by all the family and as many people can join as they like. The footage used will be incorporated into the Channel 5 Documentary '22 Kids and Counting'.